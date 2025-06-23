New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence, and has completed $20 million in fundraising. Frachtis will invest in decentralized infrastructure, middleware and consumer applications, and has currently deployed eight projects including Hyve , Turtle.Club and Bless network . The fund's limited partners include Chorus One , cyber•Fund , RockawayX and Theta Blockchain Ventures .

