A New World Currency is Shaping Through BRICS and Is Now One Step Closer

99Bitcoins
2025/06/23 23:13
Did you know that Muammar Gaddafi, former leader of Libya, wanted to create a gold-backed dinar for all of Africa? He was the OG BRICS member.

Or that Gaddafi wanted to stop trading oil in US dollars because he thought our global financial system was a giant Ponzi scheme?

Well, the US couldn’t let that happen, so they declared war on Libya and overthrew Gaddafi.

Here’s Libya after American “democracy.”

(X)

Now, only a few days after the U.S. attacked Iran, people like Nassim Taleb, author of The Black Swan, say the US dollar has lost its throne.

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Taleb argued that gold is now the world’s de facto reserve currency. “The dollar is losing its status as a reserve currency… and gold is effectively now the reserve currency,” he said, pointing to the growing accumulation of gold in reserves worldwide.

While the jury is out on gold—we believe in Bitcoin, obviously—one thing is for certain: the US dollar is out, and systems like BRICS are rising in prominence.

A New World Currency is Shaping  Through BRICS

Countries like China, Russia, and Iran are creating their own global currency called BRICS. BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and more than a dozen other countries have already signed on.

Independently, these countries are dwarfs to the US, but together, they represent 40% of the world’s population and, according to the IMF, 50% of the world’s GDP by 2030.

The US is no longer holding all the cards at the global table.

Chart: The Rise of the BRICS | Statista(Source)

In 2025, the world is G7 countries like Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, US and the European Union, vs. BRICS.

Like BRICS, the G7 countries control 40% of the world’s GDP. This is also why, only two years ago, China was taking an active role in the negotiations between Saudi Arabia, the second largest oil hegemon, and Iran, the 14th largest economy in the world.

If this were a kickball game, we’re seeing China recruit the teams and set up the field while America still picks dandelions.

An Out-of-Touch G7 Could Lose Global Hegemony

Culture wars are a distraction. It shouldn’t be that the banks win, the military-industrial complex wins, big pharma wins, and the middle class is always left behind.

The BRICS themselves have said that expansion will be the group’s primary focus in 2025 while the G7 countries wage war on three separate fronts.

A new world financial order is being crafted before our very eyes.  The US,  UK, and larger Western powers must change course fast before it’s too late.

