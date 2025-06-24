SHX price gains 12% as Stronghold tightens focus on payments and green tech

2025/06/24 04:20
Bitcoin’s slow grind after the Iran strike couldn’t compete with SHX’s double-digit surge, highlighting increased interest in tokens associated with real-world applications and lower energy footprints.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the Stronghold (SHX) token jumped 12% on June 2, sharply outperforming majors like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), which posted modest gains of 3.86% and 5.5% respectively.

SHX climbed from a daily low of $0.01125 to as high as $0.01280 at the time of writing, extending a 40% monthly gain that has placed it among the stronger-performing tokens in Q2, according to price data.

SHX’s price action on Monday appeared less tethered to geopolitical risk and more responsive to growing investor confidence around Stronghold’s expanding product roadmap, particularly its enterprise-grade escrow feature currently in development.

Why is SHX price pumping?

Stronghold’s upcoming escrow service, confirmed by CTO Sean Bennett to launch within weeks, represents the first major utility expansion for SHX since its 2018 debut. The service targets pain points in global B2B payments, where traditional systems often take 2–5 business days for cross-border settlements.

While Stronghold hasn’t released official performance metrics, Stellar network data (which SHX utilizes) shows average transaction finality of 3 to 5 seconds which could significantly reduce settlement times compared to legacy systems.

Adding to the momentum is Stronghold’s public alignment with sustainability goals at a time when ESG scrutiny around crypto continues to intensify. The platform’s decision to build on the Stellar network aligns it with networks that emphasize energy efficiency, a factor that may appeal to environmentally conscious stakeholders.

With each transaction consuming only a fraction of a watt, SHX’s low-carbon architecture may offer advantages in meeting future environmental standards, though direct impact on valuation is not yet confirmed.

Still, the SHX rally isn’t without volatility. After peaking near $0.01445 in mid-June, the token briefly retraced to the $0.013 level, triggering short-term profit-taking and technical consolidation.

Market data indicates this was less a sentiment reversal than a healthy breather after a multi-week run that saw SHX gain more than 50% from early May levels. With the token currently hovering near local resistance, traders are monitoring whether the token will maintain its recent momentum or enter a consolidation phase.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

