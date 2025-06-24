A whale bought 2000.74 ETH and 11.06 WBTC 1 hour ago, with a total value of 6.01 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x109...A295F bought 2000.74 ETH and 11.06 WBTC on the chain 1 hour ago, with a total value of 6.01 million US dollars, of which ETH cost 2419 US dollars and WBTC cost 105694 US dollars. It is currently in a state of slight floating loss.

