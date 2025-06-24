Circle Stock Becomes Largest Component of VanEck Digital Asset Index

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle shares have the largest weight in VanEck's digital asset company index, highlighting its growing influence in the crypto economy. Circle shares account for 13% of the MVIS Global Digital Asset Stock Index (MVDAPP) developed by a VanEck subsidiary, up from about 11% on Friday. The index tracks the performance of large, highly liquid companies in the crypto space. Jeremy Allaire, director of VanEck Digital Asset Research, said: "Our total holdings now exceed those of Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.