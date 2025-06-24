Iran launches five missile strikes against Israel

PANews reported on June 24 that CCTV International News quoted the Israeli military as saying that the fifth round of missiles were detected being launched from Iran towards Israel. The defense system is working hard to intercept the threat and it is expected that the alarm will be sounded in northern Israel.

