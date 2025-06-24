Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

CryptoNews
2025/06/24 13:49
American investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company has raised $750 million “from some of the leading institutional investors on Wall Street,” Pompliano posted on X.

“The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq,” said Pompliano through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with Columbus Circle Capital Corp.

“As part of the business combination, I have raised over $750 million, which is the largest initial fundraise in history for a publicly-traded bitcoin treasury company.”

ProCap to Acquire Bitcoin – BTC Treasury Firms Are on The Rise

Pompliano stated that ProCap will strategically acquire Bitcoin and generate revenue and profits from its BTC holdings.

Per the official announcement, ProCap Financial will hold up to $1 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet. It will offer services including trading, lending and capital markets, all denominated in Bitcoin.

Further, the $750 million funding includes $235 million in convertible debt, with the remaining amount comprising equity.

“It is time to get to work,” said podcast host Pompliano. In a reply to Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, he said, “Your idea is spreading globally as people realize the value of Bitcoin.”

Indeed, inspired by Strategy (previously MicroStrategy), which currently holds 592,345, after adding 245 Bitcoins on Monday, several public companies are turning into Bitcoin proxies.

Intersection of Bitcoin and Traditional Finance

However, according to Pompliano, ProCap is pushing beyond that model. He said that the company would build a financial services platform on top of it, besides accumulating Bitcoin.

“Our objective is to develop a platform that will not only acquire bitcoin for our balance sheet, but will also implement risk-mitigated solutions to generate revenue and profits from our bitcoin holdings,” he said.

Additionally, equity investors will have immediate exposure from day one, the announcement added.

“ProCap Financial aims to become the leading financial services firm at the intersection of bitcoin and traditional finance.”

Pompliano told CNBC that the goal is to look and feel like a traditional financial institution, which resonates very differently with capital allocators.

