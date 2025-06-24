Texas passes SB1498 allowing seizure of digital assets tied to crimes

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 15:17
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006108-1.45%

Texas has passed a law granting law enforcement the authority to seize digital assets, with the measure set to take effect on Sept. 1.

On June 20, Texas lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1498, a bipartisan law that gives law enforcement the power to seize digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC), NFTs, stablecoins, and other cryptocurrency tied to criminal activity. The bill received full approval and is set to take effect on Sept. 1.

Under the new law, digital assets can be seized if they were used in or gained from crimes such as drug trafficking, fraud, theft, organized crime, or human trafficking. Any increase in the value of the seized assets between the time it was obtained and the time it is seized can also be claimed by the state.

Law enforcement would be required to move any seized assets tied to these crimes into a secure, offline wallet that can only be accessed by the agency or the state’s attorney. The forfeiture case would be filed in the county where the seizing agency is based.

With SB1498, lawmakers bring digital property under the same civil asset forfeiture rules that already apply to cash, vehicles, and real estate used in criminal acts. Lawmakers said SB1498 addresses gaps in current law and is needed as digital assets increasingly play a role in financial crimes.

Meanwhile, Arizona is also updating its laws to expand the state’s forfeiture laws to include digital assets.

SB1498 arrives alongside SB21, signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 22, making Texas the first state to allocate public funds and create a dedicated framework specifically for holding Bitcoin. Managed separately from the general treasury, the reserve aims to strengthen the state’s financial resilience and serve as a hedge against inflation.

Additionally, Texas has become the third state in the US to pass a Bitcoin reserve law, following Arizona and New Hampshire.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.69-9.61%
Ethereum
ETH$3,631.35-5.96%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002651-18.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:13
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15473-5.75%
MAY
MAY$0.05012-3.94%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30187-7.23%
Binance Coin
BNB$770.87-4.88%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10
Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

According to a PANews report on August 1, Metaplanet announced that it has submitted a shelf registration application for up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares, including 277.5
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:17

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

SynFutures, the leading derivatives platform of Base Ecosystem, launches gold and crude oil perpetual contracts