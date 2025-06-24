Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?

CryptoNews
2025/06/24 18:19
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021149+1.88%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05659-3.19%
Propy
PRO$0.8035-1.78%

The United States Federal Reserve has removed “reputational risk” from its supervisory framework for banks, a decision that could reshape how financial institutions engage with the crypto sector.

In a policy update released Monday, the Fed said it will now focus on more specific financial risk discussions instead of the vague and often criticized reputational risk metric.

For years, crypto firms have argued that reputational risk has been used as a vague and unfair justification to block or sever banking relationships with crypto firms, contributing to what many referred to as “debanking.”

With the change, banks may now find it easier to do business with digital asset companies without fear of supervisory pushback.

Fed Clarifies Banks Risk Ratings, Dropping Barrier Long Blamed for Crypto Exclusion

The policy shift may ease access to financial services for companies operating in the digital asset space, many of which have faced challenges in maintaining banking ties over the past several years.

“This is a win, but there is still more work to be done,” said U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis in response to the announcement.

Lummis, a pro-crypto lawmaker from Wyoming, has been vocal about the need for regulatory clarity in the crypto space and has criticized what she called the “assassination” of digital asset businesses in the U.S. through aggressive regulatory practices.

According to the Federal Reserve, the removal of reputational risk is meant to clarify how examiners evaluate a bank’s risk management practices.

The updated guidance emphasizes that the formal rating will now reflect both quantitative and qualitative elements tied directly to financial performance and safety.

“This change does not alter the Board’s expectation that banks maintain strong risk management,” the Fed said, adding that the adjustment is not meant to prevent banks from using the concept of reputational risk in their own internal assessments.

Historically, reputational risk was defined by the Fed as the possibility that negative publicity, true or not, could lead to customer losses, litigation, or a drop in revenue.

Critics in the crypto industry have long argued that the term was too broad and too subjective, allowing regulators to apply inconsistent standards, especially when it came to digital assets.

Fed Ends ‘Operation Chokepoint 2.0’ Tactics with Reputational Risk Reform

The decision comes after years of what some have described as “Operation Chokepoint 2.0,” a period during which more than 30 crypto and fintech firms reported being cut off from banking services.

Rob Nichols, president of the American Bankers Association, welcomed the change. “The supervisory process will now be more transparent and consistent,” he said.

“We have long believed banks should be able to make business decisions based on prudent risk management and the free market, not the individual perspectives of regulators,” he added.

The Fed has already begun reviewing and removing references to reputational risk from its guidance materials. It is also planning to train examiners on the new framework and coordinate with other federal banking regulators to ensure consistent application.

The removal of reputational risk references will be done gradually as existing guidance is updated.

Although banks are still required to manage risks in line with existing regulations, the shift could provide relief for crypto firms seeking stable banking relationships in the U.S.

It also follows a broader trend of regulatory recalibration, as several federal agencies appear to be easing crypto-related restrictions introduced in previous years.

The crypto industry scored several wins in recent months as federal regulators eased long-standing banking barriers.

The FDIC removed “reputational risk” from its bank oversight criteria, following the Senate Banking Committee’s approval of the FIRM Act. In May, the OCC confirmed banks can handle crypto trading and delegate services.

The FDIC also greenlit crypto activities without prior approval. On June 17, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, focused on stablecoin regulation, with strong bipartisan support.

The bill now heads to the House, potentially cementing the first comprehensive US crypto framework.

Still, some observers warn the change could reduce oversight and open the door to riskier bank behavior if not properly monitored. But for the digital asset industry, the removal of reputational risk marks a moment of progress after years of regulatory uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.69-9.61%
Ethereum
ETH$3,631.35-5.96%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002651-18.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:13
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15473-5.75%
MAY
MAY$0.05012-3.94%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30187-7.23%
Binance Coin
BNB$770.87-4.88%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10
Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

According to a PANews report on August 1, Metaplanet announced that it has submitted a shelf registration application for up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares, including 277.5
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:17

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

SynFutures, the leading derivatives platform of Base Ecosystem, launches gold and crude oil perpetual contracts