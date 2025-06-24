Merlin BTC staking first vault was filled within 27 minutes, the official plan is to increase the quota

PANews reported on June 24 that after Merlin Chain launched the BTC staking function, the first 50 BTC Vaults were fully subscribed within 27 minutes. The official said that in view of the enthusiastic response to the first phase, new staking Vaults will be opened in succession according to market demand to meet the community's growing staking needs.

