Five altcoins to watch before the September rate cuts.

After a very acute and unfortunately short-lived pump in the markets, crypto right now is down, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has hinted at rate cuts in September. This represents a pretty good time to start building or at least repairing a portfolio. A crypto portfolio doesn’t have to be $100,000, $50,000, or $10,000, as most of us don’t have that kind of dry powder lying around.

Today, we’re going to get really specific with the numbers, looking at a $1,895 portfolio that we’re going to very accurately invest with. We’re picking five altcoins for specific reasons. I’m going to break down why these are worth considering and perhaps worth adding to your portfolio before the 17th of September in particular.

Ethereum ETH

At number one on today’s list, we have to kick off with Ethereum, ticker ETH. It really is Ethereum season right now. Historically speaking, in all the preceding bull runs that we’ve seen, this is typically the last stop before the better altcoins really start to pump themselves. Besides just being a precursor to altcoin season, there are valid reasons to have…