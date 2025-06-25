NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the US SEC documents, NYSE Arca has submitted a 19b-4 application document for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT. The "Text of the Proposed Rule Changes" in this document states that pursuant to Section 19(b)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 19b-4 thereunder, NYSE Arca proposes to list and trade shares of the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT on the NYSE Arca market in accordance with NYSE Arca Rule 8.201-E.

