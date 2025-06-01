PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in June

2025/06/01 11:02
Major
In June, the Web3 industry ushered in a triple high-energy cycle of regulation, market, and technology:

📌 The SEC's review of Grayscale's spot Ethereum ETF's staking function is closed, the House of Representatives' stablecoin hearing, the DeFi roundtable , etc. indicate that US regulatory actions are constantly advancing;

📉Macro data such as non-agricultural, CPI, and FOMC interest rate decisions will also affect market sentiment;

🚀 In terms of projects, leading projects such as ZKsync, Sui, Aptos, and Starknet have ushered in large-scale token unlocking, which deserves special attention.

PANews has compiled a panoramic Web3 calendar for June to help you grasp the pulse of the market faster than others!

