The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA (8.22% of the total supply) through 44 wallets in the past four months, cashing in 244,934 SOL (worth US$35.76 million).
Most of the MELANIA tokens were sold off by adding and removing liquidity.
