Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Glodon News, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on June 24, 2025, the company entered into a non-legally binding term sheet with Via BTC Holdings Limited ("Via BTC") to carry out strategic cooperation. The Group will deepen cooperation with ViaBTC through the establishment of a joint venture to jointly conduct: (i) cryptocurrency over-the-counter (OTC) transactions; (ii) provide asset management and family office services to OTC and/or cryptocurrency mining customers; and (iii) other potential business cooperation, including but not limited to establishing Bitcoin (BTC) reserves and developing a virtual asset trading and virtual asset management platform licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission.

