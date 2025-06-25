Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Blcok, Grayscale, a digital asset investment platform, launched Grayscale Space and Time Trust on Tuesday, a new investment tool that provides investors with exposure to SXT, the native token of the Space and Time blockchain protocol. Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, head of Grayscale products and research, said: "Grayscale Space and Time Trust provides investors with an opportunity to access a project that combines blockchain technology with enterprise-level data architecture to enable a wide range of application scenarios in the Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 fields."

Earlier yesterday, it was reported that Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust was registered in Delaware .