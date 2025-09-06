$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

Sora Ventures has announced the launch of Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund during Taipei Blockchain Week.

Backed by a $200 million commitment from regional partners and investors, the fund aims to acquire $1 billion worth of Bitcoin over the next six months.

BTC Treasury Fund

Unlike existing individual treasury firms in Asia, such as Japan’s Metaplanet, Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8, and South Korea’s BitPlanet, which hold Bitcoin directly on their own balance sheets, the Sora Ventures fund will serve as a centralized pool of institutional capital. The main objective of the company is to support these existing firms while also encouraging the development of new BTC treasuries worldwide.

In its official press release, Sora Ventures also said that the fund will focus on creating “synergies between regional and international treasuries” to strengthen BTC’s role as a reserve asset across markets.

Sora Ventures’ management team has been tasked with guiding the fund and bringing in new institutional investors and collaborators to strengthen Asia’s Bitcoin treasury network. The initiative will help connect existing and emerging treasury firms, increase available capital, and foster a more integrated ecosystem for corporate BTC holdings across the region.

Asia in Bitcoin Big League

While the largest Bitcoin treasuries and corporate adoption have historically been US-centric, Asia is now stepping up as a major player in institutional Bitcoin markets. On that aspect, Sora Ventures founder and Managing Partner Jason Fang commented,

Metaplanet continues to lead as Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, as it recently added 1,009 BTC to reach a total of 20,000 BTC. Meanwhile, another Asian player, Taiwan-listed WiseLink, became the first company in the country to adopt a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy.

