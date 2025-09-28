Jiuzi’s Billion-Dollar Crypto Bet Grabs Headlines Jiuzi Holdings, a Chinese EV company, shocked markets with a $1 billion crypto plan. The money is set to go into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. The announcement sent Jiuzi shares up 55.5% in premarket trading. But reality hit fast. Questions rose: does Jiuzi even have $1 billion in cash? […] The post $1B Crypto Hype Sends Jiuzi Shares Soaring, but MAGAX Presale Steals the Spotlight appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Jiuzi’s Billion-Dollar Crypto Bet Grabs Headlines Jiuzi Holdings, a Chinese EV company, shocked markets with a $1 billion crypto plan. The money is set to go into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. The announcement sent Jiuzi shares up 55.5% in premarket trading. But reality hit fast. Questions rose: does Jiuzi even have $1 billion in cash? […] The post $1B Crypto Hype Sends Jiuzi Shares Soaring, but MAGAX Presale Steals the Spotlight appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

$1B Crypto Hype Sends Jiuzi Shares Soaring, but MAGAX Presale Steals the Spotlight

2025/09/28 06:00
Jiuzi’s Billion-Dollar Crypto Bet Grabs Headlines

Jiuzi Holdings, a Chinese EV company, shocked markets with a $1 billion crypto plan. The money is set to go into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. The announcement sent Jiuzi shares up 55.5% in premarket trading.

But reality hit fast. Questions rose: does Jiuzi even have $1 billion in cash? Reports suggest its reserves are tiny compared to the pledge. The stock’s spike soon cooled, leaving traders wondering if this was hype more than substance.

Short-Term Hype, Long-Term Doubts

Corporate crypto bets can shake headlines. They bring quick attention, but they often lack real staying power. In Jiuzi’s case, the numbers don’t add up. Its move looks more like a pump for visibility than a serious, well-funded strategy.

For retail investors, the risk is clear: jump in on hype, and you might be left holding losses when the dust settles. That’s why many are now looking for projects that offer transparency and structure from the start.

MAGAX Presale Offers What Hype Cannot

This is where MAGAX steps in. While Jiuzi rides a news cycle, MAGAX is building something real. It’s in Stage 2 of its presale, with tokens priced at $0.00027 each.

Instead of grand promises with no proof, MAGAX is:

  • Audited by CertiK, giving investors confidence in its security.
  • Clear about pricing—early buyers know what they pay, and what comes next.
  • Powered by Meme-to-Earn, a model that rewards community members for creating and spreading content.

MAGAX doesn’t rely on billion-dollar headlines. It grows from the ground up, with fairness and community at its core.

Why Meme Culture Stands Out in 2025

Hype is cheap. Building is hard. MAGAX shines because it balances both fun and function.

  • Community rewards turn memes into real earning power.
  • Utility means tokens will have use beyond speculation, with plans for dApps and governance.
  • Structured roadmap avoids the trap of rushing or overpromising.

While corporate players like Jiuzi gamble on headlines, MAGAX is laying bricks for the future. That’s why analysts say it could deliver gains of 1000% or more once listed.

Don’t Chase Noise—Catch Real Growth Early

Jiuzi’s story is a warning. Chasing sudden news spikes is risky. Hype fades, and retail traders often lose. But presales like MAGAX let investors join before the buzz, when prices are still low and the path is clear.

Stage 2 of the MAGAX presale is live now at $0.00027. Supply is limited, and the next stage will mean a higher entry price.

Don’t wait for headlines after it’s too late. Secure your MAGAX tokens today and join the Meme-to-Earn revolution while Stage 2 is open.

