$1B Solana Buy: Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto’s New Collaboration

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto are reportedly working with investors to raise around $1 billion for a new Solana-focused SOL $195.8 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $105.88 B Vol. 24h: $12.94 B treasury.

According to Bloomberg, the three firms have tapped Cantor Fitzgerald as the lead banker to structure the deal.

The plan involves acquiring an undisclosed publicly traded company to establish a dedicated digital asset treasury business.

If completed, it would create the largest reserve fund targeting Solana, with a size more than double that of any existing Solana-focused vehicle.

Bloomberg cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter, who claimed that the Solana Foundation has endorsed the plan. They expect the deal to close in early September.

The news comes as Solana trades just below $200, marking a 10% gain over the past week. Popular analyst Ali Martinez suggested that if Solana breaks $211, traders could see a price jump to $222.

Both Multicoin and Jump have long-standing investments in Solana’s ecosystem. Galaxy had also previously raised $620 million to purchase Solana tokens from the collapsed FTX estate.

Firms Push Into Solana Holdings

Corporate adoption of crypto as a treasury asset has seen massive growth this year. A report by K33 Research found that the number of publicly listed firms holding Bitcoin BTC $111 169 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $48.34 B nearly doubled between December 2024 and June 2025.

While Bitcoin dominates, companies are increasingly experimenting with the next crypto to blow up like Solana.

Unlike Bitcoin, Solana offers staking rewards and the chance to collaborate directly with blockchain foundations, adding strategic value beyond price surge.

Several corporations have already begun serious Solana accumulations. Sol Strategies Inc., which trades under the ticker HODL, launched a $500 million convertible note earlier this year to buy Solana and participate in validator operations.

Meanwhile, consumer goods company Upexi doubled its Solana holdings from 735,000 to more than 2 million tokens since April. At the time of writing, the value of Upexi’s SOL holdings had risen to $398 million, with most of it staked.

AI-powered DeFi Development Corp has also recently announced a SOL reserve, currently holding over $218 million. It is also building a DeFi platform, with Solana as a core infrastructure layer.

The post $1B Solana Buy: Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto's New Collaboration appeared first on Coinspeaker.