1inch integrates Solana for direct cross-chain swaps without bridges

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/20 02:21
CROSS
CROSS$0.22878-12.36%
1INCH
1INCH$0.2443-2.31%

1inch users can now swap assets between Solana and 12 EVM networks.

Summary
  • DEX aggregator 1inch added support for cross-chain swaps on Solana
  • Users can now swap Solana assets with those on 12 EVM networks
  • 1inch positions itself to compete with Solana-based Jupiter DEX aggregator

Solana (SOL) got a significant boost to its liquidity and interoperability. On Tuesday, August 19, DEX aggregator 1inch (1INCH) integrated Solana cross-chain swaps with its platform. Users can now swap assets on Solana with those on 12 EVM networks, without relying on cross-chain bridges.

According ot 1inch, users will be able to move their assets while retaining custody. At the same time, the platform will leverage Fusion+ intents to offer favorable swap rates. Specifically, Fusion+ uses intent-based orders rather than swap paths, which are resolved via Dutch auction. The swaps also offer MEV protection, which disables front-running and sandwich attacks that hurt users.

Bridgless swaps are a safer way to send assets across different chains. With cross-chain bridges, users have to relinquish custody of their funds. This creates a significant security risk, both from potential hacks and from insider rug pulls. Notably, by July 2025, users lost as much as $2.8 billion to cross-chain bridge hacks.

1inch enters Solana’s ecosystem with swaps

The move positions 1inch to enter Solana’s ecosystem, and potentially challenges Solana-based DEX aggregator Jupiter’s dominance. With $13.892 billion in monthly volume, 1inch is currently trailing behind Jupiter at $26.02 billion.

By offering multi-chain swaps, 1inch could challenge Jupiter, which is built exclusively for the Solana ecosystem. Currently, Jupiter handles over 50% of Solana’s DEX trading volume.

DEX aggregators pull liquidity across a large number of decentralized exchanges. Splitting trades across multiple pools reduces slippage, which prevents the price from moving too much. They also find the best swap routes for users, which leads to better pricing.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002161-4.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0257-4.88%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-1.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020361-6.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular