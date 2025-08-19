1inch Launches Cross-Chain Swap Functionality Between Solana and EVM Chains

PANews reported on August 19th that 1inch has launched native cross-chain swap functionality between Solana and multiple EVM chains, including Ethereum and Polygon. This feature allows users to swap assets directly between two chains without relying on a cross-chain bridge, reducing the complexity of fund transfers and improving security. This feature is available through 1inch's dApp, wallet, and Fusion+ API, and includes built-in protection against malicious extraction of value (MEV).

Traditional cross-chain bridges are often vulnerable to hacking due to technical vulnerabilities. 1inch's new feature addresses this issue by enabling direct swaps, while also improving liquidity dispersion between Solana and EVM chains. Developers can integrate this feature into new projects, while ordinary users can easily access it via their mobile phones or browsers. 1inch plans to support more blockchains in the future to further enhance cross-chain interoperability.