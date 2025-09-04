1inch Unlocks Access to Tokenized RWAs via Swap API

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 20:12
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 4th, 2025, FinanceWire

1inch, the leading DEX aggregator, launches the upgraded Swap API to support tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). RWAs are now accessible via the 1inch dApp and Wallet for eligible users, excluding those in the US and other restricted regions. They are also available through partner integrations using the Swap API via the 1inch DevPortal – which operates without such restrictions – with Trust Wallet being the latest major DeFi platform to integrate this core 1inch technology.

The improved API was developed to address one of the biggest hurdles to RWA adoption: liquidity. By using 1inch’s market-leading aggregation, accessing tokenized real-world assets is as easy and efficient as swapping native cryptocurrencies.

This has been made a reality through a partnership with Ondo Finance, a liquidity provider and leader in tokenized real-world assets. Earlier today, Ondo announced the launch of Ondo Global Markets, giving non-US and other restrictive regions users limited or jurisdiction-aware access to over 100 tokenized assets on Ethereum, with plans to expand to more than 1,000 by year-end. 

RWA swaps on 1inch are executed by resolvers, professional market makers that ensure a seamless and secure trading experience. 

In addition to deploying the upgraded API within its own wallet and dApp, 1inch has made the innovation available to its wider ecosystem. All existing Swap API integrators now gain access to RWAs for their eligible users. As one of the first partners to expand its integration to the Swap API, Trust Wallet now empowers its community with seamless, gas-free, and MEV-protected access to RWAs.

This RWA support comes as another milestone in 1inch’s vision to unify DeFi and democratise access to finance. Together, Ondo and 1inch are making tokenized assets transferable, DeFi-compatible, and designed for integration across the ecosystem. Asset availability may vary based on jurisdiction and token classification filters.

All tokenized assets offered through the 1inch ecosystem are subject to strict risk controls, including token vetting, classification filters, and jurisdictional access restrictions, which ensure compliant access to RWAs for eligible users only.

Access to tokenized RWAs is restricted to users in eligible jurisdictions. Not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other restricted regions. Token availability may vary based on issuer classification, local regulation, and risk filters.

About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 24M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $500M in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a developer portal to build on its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone. 

Source: https://finbold.com/1inch-unlocks-access-to-tokenized-rwas-via-swap-api/

