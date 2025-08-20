1inch unlocks direct Solana–EVM swaps: goodbye to bridges, here’s how it really works

1inch has activated Solana–EVM cross‑chain swaps directly on DApp, Wallet, and Fusion+ API, connecting Solana to over 12 EVM networks without using bridges or messaging protocols. The feature is live since August 19, 2025 and, in practice, relies on chain escrow and a Dutch auction model with anti‑MEV protection.

According to the data collected by our editorial team during testnet tests conducted between May and July 2025, the end-to-end executions showed variable latencies, typically in the order of tens of seconds up to a few minutes depending on the chains involved.

Industry analysts note that the approach based on escrow and Dutch auctions tends to reduce centralized points of failure compared to traditional bridges. It is also noted that the finality of transactions on Solana is managed through the “finalized” commitment level as defined in the official documentation.

Core update : trustless trades between Solana and EVM (and vice versa) without bridges, maintaining native liquidity on each chain.

: trustless trades between Solana and EVM (and vice versa) without bridges, maintaining liquidity on each chain. Where : on 1inch DApp, 1inch Wallet, and the Fusion+ API intended for integrations.

: on 1inch DApp, 1inch Wallet, and the Fusion+ API intended for integrations. How: use of escrow for chain and resolver that compete in a Dutch auction to win the best execution.

1inch Solana–EVM: what changes now

With the new feature, users can convert assets between Solana and EVM environments without intermediate deposits and without wrapping. In other words, the operation reduces the typical friction of bridges, a segment historically exposed to significant exploits.

For the end user, the appeal is clear: fewer steps, a transparent architecture, and liquidity not fragmented into derived tokens. It must be said that, for developers and integrators, the availability of API allows unified cross‑chain flows within apps and services.

How it works: Fusion+, escrow, and Dutch auction

The innovation arises from the adaptation of the Fusion+ architecture (already operational in exclusively EVM exchanges) to the logic and smart contract of Solana. An interesting aspect is the orchestration of the actors involved to maintain consistent execution on both chains.

The path of a swap, in brief

Order creation: the user defines the swap, the amounts, and the destination chain through the DApp or the Wallet. Escrow block: the funds are blocked in an on‑chain escrow specific to the originating chain. Competition of resolvers: the enabled resolver compete in a Dutch auction, committing to deliver the target asset on the target chain under the most advantageous conditions. Cryptographic settlement: the operation concludes when the winning resolver meets the order constraints; the link between the two transactions is cryptographically verifiable. Coordinated release: the escrow unlocks the funds only after the cross‑chain conditions have been met.

Why a bridge is not needed

The integration occurs thanks to escrow and cryptographic commitments between chains, avoiding the custody of assets by third parties or the use of external messaging systems. The result is a direct exchange between Solana and EVM, free of wrapping and deposits on centralized bridges. In this context, management remains native on both chains.

Security, MEV, and audit

MEV Protection : according to 1inch, the integration of Fusion+ , the competition among resolvers, and the use of non-public orders help reduce front-running and MEV attacks during execution. For technical context on MEV countermeasures and mitigation practices, see also the documentation of projects dedicated to MEV.

: according to 1inch, the integration of , the competition among resolvers, and the use of non-public orders help reduce front-running and during execution. For technical context on MEV countermeasures and mitigation practices, see also the documentation of projects dedicated to MEV. Escrow supervision : chain escrows minimize external custody risks, unlocking funds only upon full compliance with settlement conditions.

: chain escrows minimize external custody risks, unlocking funds only upon full compliance with settlement conditions. Transparency: contracts and transactional flows can be consulted on‑chain; for the EVM component, there is documentation and public repositories.

Supported networks and how to access

The function covers over 12 EVM chains connected to Solana. The official post mentions multi‑EVM support; among the supported networks, we find, for example, Ethereum and the main L2/L1 EVM-compatible networks, such as Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain, Polygon, Base, and Avalanche. The updated list is available directly in the DApp.

Via DApp : 1inch web interface with path “Solana EVM”.

: 1inch web interface with path “Solana EVM”. Via Wallet : native support for cross‑chain swaps .

: native support for . Via API: third-party integration through the Fusion+ API.

Practical example: from SOL on Solana to ETH on Ethereum (without bridge)

Access the DApp 1inch and select “Solana → Ethereum”. Select SOL as the starting token and ETH as the destination token. Enter the amount and set the slippage, simultaneously checking the expected fee on both chains. Confirm the operation: the SOL are allocated in escrow on Solana. The resolver vincente delivers ETH on Ethereum; at the same time, the escrow releases the SOL according to the agreed conditions. Receive native ETH to your Ethereum address, without the use of wrapper tokens.

The timing and costs vary depending on the network congestion, liquidity, and auction conditions. It should be noted that, in case of high volatility, it might be necessary to set a higher slippage.

Impact on the market: end of bridges as we know them?

If adopted on a large scale, the cross‑chain senza bridge model could help reduce the frammentazione of liquidity pools, improve price discovery, and expand access to liquidità nativa. For market makers, competition in asta olandese incentivizes more efficient routing, while for users, the reduction of hops simplifies operations.

It remains to be seen if other DeFi protocols will integrate the approach or if traditional bridges will reposition themselves on specific use cases (e.g., generic messaging, batch transfers, bridging of NFT, etc.).

Limits and unknowns

Operational complexity : the coordination between escrow and resolver requires constant monitoring and ensuring the liveness of the actors involved.

: the coordination between escrow and resolver requires constant and ensuring the of the actors involved. Dependence on liquidity : on pairs of illiquid assets or in market stress situations, slippage might increase.

: on pairs of illiquid assets or in market stress situations, might increase. Cross‑chain purposes : the different finality modes between Solana and EVM could affect perceived latency and exception handling.

: the different modes between Solana and EVM could affect perceived latency and exception handling. Audit transparency: specific audits are necessary for the Solana component and for the new cross‑chain escrows

Technical FAQ

Do swaps cover all tokens?

No. The coverage depends on the native liquidity present on each chain and the routing supported by 1inch.

Are bridge or wrapped token needed?

No. The exchange takes place through escrow and resolver, ensuring the receipt of native assets on the destination chain.

How is MEV mitigated?

Through the use of non-public orders and the competition of resolvers in a Dutch auction, which help reduce front-running and opportunistic arbitrage during execution. To delve deeper into anti-MEV practices and dedicated tools, also refer to Flashbots.

Can I integrate this function into an app?

Yes, through the Fusion+ API. Further details are available in the official post and in the technical documentation.

Sources and resources