2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP Purchased by Japanese Gaming Company

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 07:13
U
U$0.01566+30.50%
XRP
XRP$2.8108-4.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258-5.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019059+0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.011979-1.67%
  • On the same page with SBI 
  • Growing corporate XRP adoption 

Japanese gaming firm Gumi has announced its decision to purchase 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) worth of XRP tokens as part of its blockchain growth strategy.  

Earlier this year, the company bought 1 billion yen worth of Bitcoin, which is currently being utilized in various staking protocols. 

You Might Also Like

On the same page with SBI 

It is worth noting that Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings is the largest Gumi shareholder. The decision to purchase aligns with SBI’s business direction, the announcement says. 

Of course, it should be noted that SBI is a longtime partner of Ripple, the enterprise blockchain firm associated with the XRP token. 

Growing corporate XRP adoption 

2025 has so far been a breakthrough year for XRP in terms of corporate adoption. 

Several publicly traded companies, including VivoPower International, Webus International, and Wellgistics Health, have all announced their plans to announce XRP treasuries. 

However, there are some concerns about the legitimacy of the growing number of XRP companies. 

Source: https://u.today/25-billion-yen-worth-of-xrp-purchased-by-japanese-gaming-company

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Partager
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$205-4.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-4.60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003029+2.99%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Partager
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.1004-4.58%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01739+2.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121-6.49%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?