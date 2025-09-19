2 cryptocurrencies to reach a $1 trillion market cap by 2030

The race to join Bitcoin in the $1 trillion market cap club is heating up. Two of the strongest contenders are Ethereum (ETH) and XRP, both of which already rank among the largest digital assets and continue to benefit from institutional interest and growing adoption.

Ethereum is closer than ever

Ethereum currently holds a market cap of $547.64 billion, with its all-time high at $595.77 billion on August 24, 2025. With a circulating supply of 120.7 million ETH, the token trades at $4,536 at the time of writing.

ETH highest ever market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap

If Ethereum were to hit a $1 trillion market cap, each ETH would be valued at about $8,286. That’s an 82% increase from current levels.

Given Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance, tokenization, and enterprise blockchain adoption, and the continued inflows from institutional players such as Fidelity, Bitmine, and BlackRock, it remains the most likely candidate to join Bitcoin in the trillion-dollar bracket by 2030.

XRP higher upside potential

XRP is currently the third-largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $181.5 billion and a circulating supply of 59.77 billion tokens. At its peak in July 2025, XRP briefly reached a market cap of $210 billion, but it trades today at $3.03.

XRP highest ever market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap

At a $1 trillion valuation, each XRP would be worth approximately $16.73. That would represent a 5.5x increase from current prices.

To reach such levels, XRP would need significant institutional adoption. The recent REX-Osprey XRP ETF launch provides regulated access for U.S. investors, but further involvement from major asset managers and deeper integration of Ripple’s technology within the banking system would be required to drive liquidity and demand.

Ethereum would need to nearly double to hit $1 trillion, while XRP would need to multiply more than fivefold. Both face different challenges, but if institutional adoption continues, both assets could realistically join Bitcoin in the trillion-dollar market cap club by 2030.