2 Cryptos to Watch Closely as Investors Prepare for Upcoming Inflation Data

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 01:30
As investors hold out for coming inflation reports, two cryptos are drawing more attention: Bitcoin (BTC) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While pack leader BTC is, its volatility and reactions to macroeconomic news prompt other investors to look elsewhere. Mutuum Finance is at just $0.035 stage 6 of its presale. Mutuum Finance has also raised more than $16.5 million and onboarded more than 16,620 holders, displaying a positive sign on market sentiment. With its security audits, decentralized lending and borrowing, and staking rewards, Mutuum Finance has real utility and growth potential, and therefore it is among the leading candidates to be a big gainer in 2025.

Bitcoin In Strain Before Upcoming Inflation Data

Bitcoin (BTC) is in short-term bearish tension, with experts predicting further price falls in the next few days. The leading cryptocurrency traded at $111,336, falling by 1.8% in the last 24 hours and 5.4% in the last seven days as investors expect announcement of PCE inflation data, a key macroeconomic indicator that will determine trend direction. 

Prediction markets are showing that 61% of the respondents who were polled think the price of BTC will fall to $105,000 before any meaningful recovery would be realized, and extreme selling pressure would be expected within ranges of $115,000 and $119,000. Analysts also regard $110,051 and $109,500 as short-term bear targets. 

Additionally, with Fed rate cut odds at 83.4% next month, a better inflation surprise can result in even more forceful policy action that, in turn, can prolong the squeeze even more on Bitcoin and risk assets. In this case, investors further flock to alternative opportunity Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Show Strong Support

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has set a new presale record milestone at Stage 6 today. The tokens are valued at $0.035 today, which is 16.17% up from the previous round. The investor demand continues to be robust, with over 16,620 investors placing over $16.5 million thus far.

In keeping with its people-first philosophy, Mutuum Finance has launched a $100,000 giveaway as a token of gratitude to early supporters. 10 people will receive $10,000 in MUTM tokens, and this is proof of the project’s intent to build long-term value and base its network. 

Stronger Security and Efficient Risk Management

Security is most critical to Mutuum Finance. The company introduced a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program to incentivize developers and security researchers for bug identification and reporting. Discoveries are evaluated on four levels of severity, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, to provide end-to-end safeguarding against threats and platform security strategy.

In essence, Mutuum Finance is an LTV system that’s risk-adjusted. Every asset has a collateral limit calibrated precisely against the risk of the asset to create a more stable and balanced lending environment. Additional protection for users during times of volatile market conditions, the protocol also features a buffer reserve mechanism where assets that are higher-risk are proportionally allocated larger reserve values as additional collateral.

Dynamic LTV rates and liquidation rates are tuned relative to current market conditions such that the protocol is extremely responsive and volatility-sensitive. A reserve multiplier range of as low as 10% on riskier classes to 35% on more conservative classes is yet another layer of systemic hedges.

Efficiency is the second pillar of Mutuum Finance’s framework. Assets are kept to a minimum as collateral in an effort to be able to utilize maximum levels of capital, and correlated assets of a similar nature are optimized for final lending and borrowing efficiency. Collectively, these transactions reduce the risk of insolvency, increase user confidence, and create a more stable and sustainable lending market.

The Stronger Pick

While remaining the gold standard of inflation uncertainty era, volatility in Bitcoin is forcing investors into diversified options. Mutuum Finance takes the lead with over $16.5 million raised, over 16,620 investors, and tokens priced at $0.035 in its ongoing presale. Backed by robust security, risk management revolution, and utility in real life, MUTM is a wonderful hedge against macroeconomic volatility. Ride Mutuum Finance’s current presale and experience an upright stance before the next market shift.

