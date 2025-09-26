The post 2 Ethereum Meme Coins That Could Turn $400 into $20,000 by the Time ETH’s Bull Run Peaks in 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum-based meme coins are gaining traction as the next frontier of blockchain-driven investment. Some meme coins are exhibiting a phenomenal growth potential, given that an Ethereum bull run will likely reach its peak in 2026. An entry of $400 now can be worth $20,000 at maturity should the present presale trends continue. Shiba Inu positioned itself in the list of what many see as the next investment multiplier.

SHIB was launched as a decentralized cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu is a deflationary token designed to be used as a medium of exchange and store of value. SHIB has seen a huge surge in price and popularity since its launch in May 2021 and has become one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies in the market, with arguably a larger community than Bitcoin. Apart from SHIB, the Layer 2 meme coin Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), which is both utility-based and a tokenomic coin, has led this trend.

Little Pepe Presale Journey

Little Pepe is built on its own Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, supporting zero tax on trades, sniper bot protection, and staking rewards. It also includes a meme launchpad and DAO voting and has plans for NFTs and cross-chain features. The total supply stands at 100 billion tokens. The LILPEPE presale began on June 10 at $0.001 during Stage 1. Stage 2 priced tokens at $0.0011, while Stage 3 advanced to $0.0012. By level 4, tokens were exchanging in the market at $0.0013, and other stages maintained the upward movement. Stage 5 sold at $0.0014, Stage 6 at $0.0015, Stage 7 at $0.0016, Stage 8 at $0.0017, and Stage 9 at $0.0018.

The trend carried into phase 10 with pricing at $0.0019, followed by stage 11 at $0.0020. Stage 12 closed at $0.0021, and the current Stage 13 is live at $0.0022. With the next stage set at $0.0023, early investors have already seen more than a 130% gain from the initial entry price. As of now, $26,161,647 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,062,111,199 tokens have been sold, leaving just over 1.29 billion available for Stage 13 before the next price increase. The presale stands at 92.51% completion.

Utility, Tokenomics, and Audit

The token allocations comprise 100 percent liquidity, 26.5 percent presale, 30 percent chain reserves, and 10 percent marketing. Rewards and staking take 13.5 percent of tokens. The token is set to enforce the lowest possible taxes upon traders (0%), which makes the token structure as efficient as it can be.

Little Pepe has launched a $777,000 presale giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 worth of $LILPEPE. Entry requires a minimum contribution of $100 during the presale. In addition, a mega giveaway for stages 12–17 will reward larger buyers with prizes exceeding 15 ETH. Ethereum meme coins like Little Pepe and SHIB could turn modest contributions into major gains by 2026. Based on presale growth, a $400 entry into Little Pepe at $0.001 has already more than doubled in value. With ongoing features such as staking, NFTs, DAO participation, and an audited Layer 2 ecosystem, Little Pepe positions itself as a leading candidate in this sector. If Ethereum’s bull cycle holds, the coin could deliver the type of returns suggested.

