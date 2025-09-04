2 factors are behind Bitcoin’s $111K recovery, but is it a bull trap?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 12:13
Threshold
T$0.01581-1.55%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198142-1.91%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,661.71-0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09928+0.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002474-8.09%

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin’s rebound to $111k came with declining short-term holder selling and fresh retail accumulation. Will sharks sustain their accumulation trend long enough to signal true market confidence?

After hitting a low of $107,270, Bitcoin [BTC] rebounded to a local high of $111,787, signaling easing downward pressure.

Amid this cooldown, analysts speculated on Bitcoin’s prospects. One of them, Bitcoin Vector, argued the Risk Off Signal was easing.

This could be a good thing for Bitcoin. Here’s the reasoning.

Bitcoin’s Risk Off signal is stabilizing 

According to Bitcoin Vector, the Risk Off Signal eased and retraced toward a low-risk regime.

In his analysis, Vector observed that the market correction hadn’t fully pressured participants. In fact, only ~9% of Bitcoin’s supply was in loss, compared to 25% at cycle bottoms and more than 50% in prior bear markets.

Source: Glassnode

As a result, the Risk-Off Signal stabilized, implying that although Bitcoin was facing downward pressure, it remained relatively moderate. 

At the same time, BTC has been attempting a breakout from price compression, where it has remained stuck since retracing from $124k ATH. Naturally, this highlighted that the market had yet to experience full capitulation.

Selling activity shrinks

In fact, selling activity has reduced significantly.

According to Checkonchain, Bitcoin’s Volume Spent among the 6-month to 1-day cohort or STH has diminished. 

Source: Checkonchain

The 1–3 month cohort dropped from 21k BTC to 11k BTC. The 1-week–1-month cohort slid from 26k BTC to 23k BTC. Likewise, 1 day–1 week spending reduced from 58k BTC to 44k BTC.

Having said that, the decline in STH activity reinforced the case against panic selling.

Retail and Sharks are back to accumulation

On top of that, smaller investors returned to buying. Fish, Shrimps, Crabs, and Sharks all showed positive Balance Change.

Sharks, with 100–1k BTC, rebounded from a 7k BTC dip in late August to a 31.7k BTC increase at press time. Shrimp (<1 BTC) and Crabs (1–10 BTC) also turned positive, rising 2.2k BTC and 1k BTC respectively.

Source: Checkonchain

Typically, a positive Balance Change signals accumulation confidence.

Source: Checkonchain

As a result of increased accumulation from small-scale investors, Bitcoin recorded positive Exchange Netflow for three consecutive days. 

Source: CryptoQuant

At press time, Netflow was -129 BTC, a significant drop from -18k BTC the previous day, signaling sustained outflows compared to inflow, a clear sign of accumulation.

Is BTC set for recovery?

According to AMBCrypto’s analysis, BTC recently bounced back as selling pressure eased while sharks and other retail investors turned to accumulation.

Therefore, these conditions position Bitcoin for potential sustained price recovery. So, if Retail and Sharks continue accumulating, we could see BTC reclaim $115k, as long as it holds above $110k.

However, if accumulation slows and selling returns, $110k could fail, sending BTC back toward $108k.

Next: Crypto.com CEO predicts ‘strong Q4’ on hopes of Fed rate cuts

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/2-factors-are-behind-bitcoins-111k-recovery-but-is-it-a-bull-trap/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,692.35-0.11%
Ethereum
ETH$4,370.53+1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Partager
Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

US blockchain firm Ripple has announced an expansion of its partnership with Singapore-based payments company Thunes, building on their initial 2020 collaboration. The alliance aims to strengthen international money transfers by combining Ripple’s blockchain solutions with Thunes’ extensive payout network.The initiative targets more than 90 global markets, addressing the rising demand for faster, low-cost cross-border […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.09936+0.29%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21716+2.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 11:42
Partager
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2425+0.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.15258+0.08%
Partager
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.13)