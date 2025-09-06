2 Meme Coins Poised to Skyrocket to Dogecoin’s Market Cap and Enter Crypto’s Top 10 in No Time

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 12:30
FUNToken
FUN$0.009683+2.30%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011117-10.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10131+3.44%
Capverse
CAP$0.12101+30.35%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009581-0.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002541+0.27%

Dogecoin’s rise to the top ranks of crypto was once considered a fluke, a joke project that lucked into Elon Musk’s Twitter spotlight. Yet it’s sitting conveniently in the top 10 with billions in market cap, proving that meme coins can cement themselves as serious players.  But the race is no longer to the swift; it is not for meme projects that can scale quickly and capture global attention. Two standouts, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) and Mubarak ($MUBARAK), are emerging with the cultural power, community strength, and tokenomics required to go toe-to-toe with Dogecoin’s legacy.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin With Infrastructure to Match

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has quickly risen from a fun meme to a serious contender in the meme economy. While it inherits the recognizable Pepe meme appeal, the project adds depth through security, infrastructure, and presale success that most competitors lack. Little Pepe has already raised over $23.5 million at the presale stage, selling over 14.8 billion tokens. That early interest shows investors are excited about LILPEPE and believe it will last longer than just a fad. CoinMarketCap has also listed the project as a significant step toward visibility and accessibility.

What sets LILPEPE apart is its multi-layered strategy:

  • Meme power ensures organic spread across social channels.

  • Tokenomics are designed with deflationary mechanisms and community incentives.

  • Infrastructure includes Ethereum-based reliability, staking features, and transparent liquidity.

This three-pronged foundation uniquely positions LILPEPE to capture meme enthusiasts and more cautious crypto investors who want long-term sustainability.

Mubarak ($MUBARAK): Where Cultural Storytelling Meets Meme Virality

Mubarak is creating a unique niche by fusing meme culture with cultural storytelling. Unlike generic copy-paste meme coins, Mubarak leverages cultural references, humour, and viral narratives to create relatability for global audiences.  Its branding is designed to move beyond Western meme spaces and tap into broader communities often underrepresented in crypto. The team behind Mubarak has leaned heavily into strategic marketing, riding social media trends to amplify reach.  Mubarak also separates itself from short-lived meme projects through transparent tokenomics. Early investors have a fair share, liquidity pools are well-funded to stop rug pulls, and community development gets regular support. Mubarak is built on Ethereum and works perfectly with other DeFi tools and wallets. This makes it reliable and safe, which is what meme investors want.

Can They Really Reach Dogecoin’s Market Cap?

Dogecoin remains the undisputed meme coin leader, but its growth story is mainly in the past. It’s now more of a blue-chip meme token than a high-upside bet. Mubarak and LILPEPE, on the other hand, are at the beginning of their arcs. At today’s numbers, LILPEPE would need a 70x rally to match Dogecoin’s $33B market cap. Ambitious? Yes. Impossible? Not at all. The key here is momentum: LILPEPE already has one of the most engaged communities in the meme coin space, and the project shows no signs of slowing down. Mubarak’s market cap currently sits around $31.6 million, tiny compared to the giants it’s trying to rival. But therein lies the opportunity. A run to Dogecoin’s $33B valuation would mean a 660x growth from today’s levels. For perspective, a $1,000 bet at today’s prices could theoretically turn into $660,000 if Mubarak achieves such a feat. Both coins share one common trait with Dogecoin’s early days: a community-driven force that can turn small beginnings into global phenomena.

Final Take

The next Dogecoin-level success won’t just be about being funny; it will be about blending humour with function, culture with infrastructure, and virality with sustainability. Mubarak and Little Pepe embody that balance. LILPEPE already shows why it’s in the conversation. With billions of tokens sold in presale and more than $23.5M raised, the project has proven demand and staying power even in a choppy market.  Sitting around a $300M market cap, it only needs a 70-100x climb to reach Dogecoin’s $33B territory, a target that looks increasingly realistic if its marketing, listings, and partnerships continue to scale. 

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/09/2-meme-coins-poised-to-skyrocket-to-dogecoins-market-cap-and-enter-cryptos-top-10-in-no-time

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.06137-1.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0126+1.53%
TONCOIN
TON$3.078-1.34%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Partager
Coinbase’s Go-To AI Coding Tool Found Vulnerable to ‘CopyPasta’ Exploit

Coinbase’s Go-To AI Coding Tool Found Vulnerable to ‘CopyPasta’ Exploit

A new exploit targeting AI coding assistants has raised alarms across the developer community, opening companies such as crypto exchange Coinbase to the risk of potential attacks if extensive safeguards aren’t in place.Cybersecurity firm HiddenLayer disclosed Thursday that attackers can weaponize a so-called “CopyPasta License Attack” to inject hidden instructions into common developer files.The exploit primarily affects Cursor, an AI-powered coding tool that Coinbase engineers said in August was among the team's AI tools. Cursor is said to have been used by “every Coinbase engineer.”How the attack worksThe technique takes advantage of how AI coding assistants treat licensing files as authoritative instructions. By embedding malicious payloads in hidden markdown comments within files such as LICENSE.txt, the exploit convinces the model that these instructions must be preserved and replicated across every file it touches. Once the AI accepts the “license” as legitimate, it automatically propagates the injected code into new or edited files, spreading without direct user input. This approach sidesteps traditional malware detection because the malicious commands are disguised as harmless documentation, allowing the virus to spread through an entire codebase without a developer’s knowledge.In its report, HiddenLayer researchers demonstrated how Cursor could be tricked into adding backdoors, siphoning sensitive data, or running resource-draining commands — all disguised inside seemingly innocuous project files.“Injected code could stage a backdoor, silently exfiltrate sensitive data or manipulate critical files,” the firm said.Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Thursday that AI had written up to 40% of the exchange’s code, with a goal of reaching 50% by next month.However, Armstrong clarified that AI-assisted coding at Coinbase is concentrated in user interface and non-sensitive backends, with “complex and system-critical systems” adopting more slowly.'Potentially malicious'Even so, the optics of a virus targeting Coinbase’s preferred tool amplified industry criticism.AI prompt injections are not new, but the CopyPasta method advances the threat model by enabling semi-autonomous spread. Instead of targeting a single user, infected files become vectors that compromise every other AI agent that reads them, creating a chain reaction across repositories.Compared to earlier AI “worm” concepts like Morris II, which hijacked email agents to spam or exfiltrate data, CopyPasta is more insidious because it leverages trusted developer workflows. Instead of requiring user approval or interaction, it embeds itself in files that every coding agent naturally references.Where Morris II fell short due to human checks on email activity, CopyPasta thrives by hiding inside documentation that developers rarely scrutinize.Security teams are now urging organizations to scan files for hidden comments and review all AI-generated changes manually.“All untrusted data entering LLM contexts should be treated as potentially malicious,” HiddenLayer warned, calling for systematic detection before prompt-based attacks scale further.(CoinDesk has reached out to Coinbase for comments on the attack vector.)
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1905+9.67%
Threshold
T$0.01592+0.44%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001494+0.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 12:30
Partager
Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen

Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Crypto staat bekend om volatiliteit. Maar steeds meer signalen wijzen op een andere toekomst: betalingen die schaalbaar en onzichtbaar werken. Waar all-time highs jarenlang de krantenkoppen haalden, zijn het nu initiatieven als PayPal’s crypto checkout en nieuwe regelgeving rond stablecoins in de headlines. Van speculatie naar utility PayPal voegde deze zomer crypto toe aan de kassa voor Amerikaanse handelaren. Daarmee kunnen consumenten met meer dan honderd tokens en wallets betalen, waarbij de afwikkeling achter de schermen gebeurt in stablecoins of fiat. Volgens PayPal kunnen internationale betalingen met deze infrastructuur tot 90% goedkoper worden verrekend. Dat is een grote verschuiving in hoe geldstromen grensoverschrijdend werken. Waar traders vooral winst zoeken in koersschommelingen, levert dit directe waarde op voor miljoenen bedrijven en gezinnen. Tired: Paying high transaction fees for international payments. Wired: Reducing costs up to 90% by offering pay with crypto for payments. ✅ Reduce international transaction fees by up to 90% ✅ Offer 100+ cryptocurrencies and eligible wallets at checkout✅ Get immediate… pic.twitter.com/3XgOXW2Smr — PayPal (@PayPal) July 28, 2025 Regelgevers kiezen voor betalingen Een tweede belangrijke trend: regulering volgt het pad van betalingen, niet van handel. In Europa zorgt MiCA voor uniforme regulatie voor stablecoins. Singapore hanteert ondertussen strikte regels voor reserves, inwisselbaarheid en transparantie van stablecoins, en Hongkong verstrekt sinds kort officiële licenties aan uitgevers. Waar handel in veel landen nog in een grijs gebied blijft, wordt crypto voor betalingen steeds meer als financiële infrastructuur behandeld. Voor developers is dit een kantelpunt. Voor het eerst bestaat er een duidelijk pad om compliant betalingsproducten te bouwen, zonder maandenlange onzekerheid of dreigende sancties. Massale adoptie komt onzichtbaar De ironie is dat de eerste golf van massale adoptie waarschijnlijk ongemerkt voorbijgaat. Consumenten zullen simpelweg betalen via hun vertrouwde apps, zonder te beseffen dat de transactie op stablecoinrails plaatsvindt. Naast PayPal hebben ook bedrijven als JD.com aangekondigd dat ze stablecoin licenties willen aanvragen in meerdere markten, om zo internationale afrekeningen te versnellen. Het zijn dit soort stappen die crypto van nicheproduct naar achterliggende infrastructuur duwen. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Welke crypto gaat stijgen in september? Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Fed-voorzitter Powell kondigde een mogelijke verlaging van de rentes aan en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen. Dit zou zomaar eens de start van een nieuwe bull run kunnen betekenen. In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Kritiek en risico’s Niet iedereen juicht de ontwikkeling toe. Voorstanders zien stablecoins als dé manier om crypto praktisch en schaalbaar te maken, maar critici waarschuwen dat te veel macht terugvalt bij grote betaalbedrijven. Centrale banken zoals de ECB wijzen bovendien op systeemrisico’s en mogelijke impact op het monetaire beleid. Die zorgen zijn terecht. Grootschalig gebruik van stablecoins betekent dat toezichthouders meer nadruk leggen op audits, reserves, en realtime monitoring. Toch zien veel bedrijven dit niet als rem, maar juist als voorwaarde om wereldwijd te kunnen opschalen. Betalingen veranderen wie profiteert Het nut van crypto betalingen gaat verder dan technologie: het verschuift de waarde in de economie. Remittances die vroeger 5-10% aan kosten opslokten, dalen nu naar ongeveer 0,99% bij PayPal’s nieuwe programma. Dat is direct meer koopkracht voor gezinnen en kleine ondernemers. Bedrijven die zich ontwikkelen tot gereguleerde financiële nutsbedrijven zullen hiervan het meest profiteren. Stablecoins fungeren als de rails waarop dit gebeurt, met een groeiende rol als brug tussen traditionele financiën en crypto. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
GET
GET$0.008575-0.78%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000313-0.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020185+27.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 12:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Coinbase’s Go-To AI Coding Tool Found Vulnerable to ‘CopyPasta’ Exploit

Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen

Elizabeth Warren Says Trump 'Turned Out To Be A Big Liar' As President's Family Reportedly Scores $5 Billion Crypto Windfall

Is Coinbase Vibe Coding Your Wallet Software?