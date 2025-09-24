2 stocks to reach $1 trillion market cap in 2026

Amid the ongoing United States stock market rally, several equities have experienced increased buying pressure, pushing their valuations closer to the coveted $1 trillion market capitalization mark.

With the new year on the horizon, the following two U.S. companies are increasingly showing the potential to break into the trillion-dollar club, driven by ambitious fundamentals.

Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL)

At roughly $867 billion in market value, Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) is only 15% away from the trillion-dollar threshold. With its recent momentum, this milestone looks attainable in the coming months. As of press time, ORCL stock was trading at $305, up more than 80% year to date.

ORCL YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

No longer defined solely as an enterprise software provider, Oracle is now positioning itself at the center of the AI revolution, which could propel its valuation to new highs.

To this end, the company is currently negotiating a $20 billion multi-year AI cloud deal with Meta while also investing in the Stargate project, a $500 billion collaboration with OpenAI and SoftBank to build massive data centers powering next-generation artificial intelligence.

To fund these ambitions, Oracle is planning a $15 billion bond sale, underscoring its aggressive pursuit of growth.

Investors have also responded positively to the recent leadership reshuffle, which introduced Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as co-CEOs, signaling a stronger push into cloud and infrastructure services.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY)

Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) path to $1 trillion is steeper, but its fundamentals point to a strong case for growth. With a current market cap of $661 billion, the pharmaceutical giant would need to rally about 51% from its current price of $745 to reach the milestone.

LLY YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

The company’s opportunity lies in one of the world’s largest health challenges, obesity. Notably, Lilly is betting big on orforglipron, an oral weight-loss drug that has demonstrated double-digit body weight reductions in clinical trials.

In this line, to meet future demand, the firm has committed $6.5 billion to a new Texas biomanufacturing facility, part of a broader effort to expand U.S. operations and secure production capacity for its metabolic pipeline, which also includes the blockbuster Zepbound.

Unlike Oracle’s focus on infrastructure scale, Lilly’s growth depends on the adoption and pricing of breakthrough medicines in the fiercely competitive GLP-1 therapy market, where Novo Nordisk is a dominant force.

Therefore, if Lilly’s therapies gain wide approval and strong uptake, the unprecedented demand for metabolic treatments could push the company into trillion-dollar territory.

Featured image via Shutterstock