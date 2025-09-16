2 technology ETFs to turn $100 into $1,000

2025/09/16 17:52
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a go-to investment option for those seeking diversification and growth without picking individual stocks. 

By pooling dozens of companies under one ticker, they balance risk and reward, making them ideal for turning small investments into big returns. For tech-focused investors, the following two ETFs stand out as top entry points with the potential to turn $100 into $1,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) tracks the performance of U.S.-listed semiconductor companies, offering exposure to chipmakers like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Intel.

What makes this ETF especially attractive is that semiconductors sit at the core of nearly every technological breakthrough. The industry is experiencing demand from fast-growing sectors such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and autonomous vehicles. 

For investors, SOXX is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, with its holdings forming the backbone of the digital economy. Government incentives like the CHIPS Act further support domestic production, creating growth and geopolitical tailwinds for the sector in the years ahead.

As for performance, SOXX closed at $257.80, up 0.8% on the day, and is up nearly 20% year-to-date.

SOXX YTD price chart. Source: Google Finance

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) tracks an index of companies leading in artificial intelligence, big data, and robotics. Its holdings include both the tech giants building AI infrastructure and the firms deploying AI across industries like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce.

At the close of the last trading session, AIQ was priced at $47.96, up 1.3% for the day and nearly 25% year-to-date.

AIQ YTD price chart. Source: Google Finance

Notably, AI is already reshaping entire sectors, with corporate spending on adoption accelerating. From generative AI tools boosting productivity to machine learning algorithms optimizing business processes, the technology is moving from experimental to essential.

As more enterprises integrate AI into their operations, demand for both software and hardware solutions should expand rapidly. That positions AIQ to benefit from today’s leaders as well as the next wave of innovators driving the AI boom.

Source: https://finbold.com/2-technology-etfs-to-turn-100-into-1000/

