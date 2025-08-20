2 unstoppable dividend stocks to buy now

2025/08/20 16:58
For long-term investors, dividend-paying companies remain a key factor as they provide both income and stability.

Some of these companies combine consistent cash returns with resilient business models that can weather economic cycles. 

In the current environment, where markets are dominated by volatility, investors seeking dividend-paying options can consider the following two equities.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has delivered one of the strongest performances among large-cap U.S. retailers over the past year, with its stock up more than 35%. As of press time, WMT was trading at $101, up 12% year-to-date.

WMT YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

The company has beaten Wall Street’s earnings expectations for 11 straight quarters and remains well-positioned in a high-inflation environment thanks to its scale and cost leadership. 

With 10,500 global stores, Walmart commands unmatched leverage with suppliers and resilience against tariffs. Two-thirds of its core assortment is made in the U.S., enabling it to offset cost pressures through supply chain shifts and pricing flexibility.

Notably, in fiscal Q1 2026, sales rose 4% year over year, with management guiding for 3% to 4% growth for the full year. E-commerce surged 22%, while high-margin segments such as advertising and membership fees continue to expand.

For income investors, Walmart offers reliability with the company having raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years, earning “Dividend King” status. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, yielding 0.93% annually. 

While modest, this steady payout underscores Walmart’s ability to balance growth with shareholder returns.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has touched a 52-week high of $177.98, with the stock up more than 11% over the past year and nearly 24% YTD. 

JNJ YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Strong trading volumes and strategic advancements have fueled the rally, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

As one of the most defensive names in healthcare, J&J benefits from a diversified portfolio across pharmaceuticals and medical devices, supported by more than 275 subsidiaries worldwide.

Its scale is highlighted by 26 product platforms, each generating over $1 billion in annual sales, providing stable revenue streams. 

Backed by one of the largest R&D budgets in the sector, the company is well-positioned to sustain innovation through economic cycles.

For income investors, J&J pays a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, yielding 2.92%

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/2-unstoppable-dividend-stocks-to-buy-now/

