Euro (EUR) continued to trade subdued. Pair was last at 1.16 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.
Daily momentum is not showing a clear bias
“Daily momentum and RSI indicators are not showing a clear bias for now. 2-way trades likely. Support here at 1.1630/40 levels (21, 50 DMAs) and 1.1570 levels. Resistance at 1.1730, 1.18 levels. We look for recent range in 1.1580 – 1.1700 to hold. EUR’s directional bias in the near term is largely dependent on USD.”
Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-2-way-trades-are-likely-ocbc-202508220926