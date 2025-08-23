2-way trades are likely – OCBC

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan's financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country's newly updated digital asset regulations. As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group's licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan's stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in the