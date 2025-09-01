2,000 BTC Sold Overnight – Whale Bets Big on ETH

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:23
BitcoinEthereum

Crypto traders were caught off guard after an inactive whale suddenly reemerged with one of the largest asset rotations of the year.

According to Lookonchain, the entity unloaded roughly 2,000 BTC — worth around $215 million — and immediately shifted the capital into nearly 49,000 ETH.

Building an Ethereum Empire

This isn’t a random trade. On-chain data shows the same wallet has been quietly stacking ETH for years, now sitting on more than 886,000 tokens valued at over $4 billion. That balance makes it one of the most significant individual Ethereum holders globally, giving the whale a level of influence comparable to some institutional funds.

Why Rotate Now?

Analysts see timing as key. Ethereum has been gaining momentum thanks to institutional demand for spot ETH ETFs and surging transaction activity on-chain. The move suggests the whale is positioning ahead of a potential Ethereum-led rally, even at the cost of trimming down long-held Bitcoin exposure.

Ripple Effects Across the Market

Whale moves often act as a sentiment gauge. Some traders believe this rotation could bolster ETH’s price in the medium term, creating additional buy pressure in a market already primed for growth. On the flip side, Bitcoin could feel the weight of selling pressure, especially after failing to reclaim its August highs above $120,000.

What Comes Next

The whale’s future activity will be closely watched. If more BTC is shifted into ETH, it could reinforce the narrative that Ethereum is capturing fresh dominance among large investors. For now, the sudden reawakening of this wallet has injected new intrigue into a market already on edge about institutional flows and ETF speculation.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

