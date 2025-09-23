The post -200,607,300,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Who’s Buying SHIB? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu losing on all fronts Shiba Inu not being sold?  In recent months, Shiba Inu has undergone one of its most significant changes. On-chain data showed an astounding 200.6 billion SHIB net outflow from exchanges over the past day. This is a move that usually indicates accumulation by whales, or big investors, moving tokens into cold storage. The market is trying to determine whether this trend is a vote of confidence or a sign of impending volatility, as SHIB’s price action is testing critical support at the moment of this development. SHIB has been consolidating on the daily chart within a long-standing symmetrical formation, but the price dropped to about $0.00001207 yesterday. Shiba Inu losing on all fronts Throughout 2025, the asset has been positioned beneath important moving averages that have served as overhead resistance, such as the 50-day (orange) and 200-day (black). The substantial outflow indicates a different story — long-term accumulation, but technical weakness indicates the price may drop even more if selling pressure returns. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView When checking out metrics, exchange reserves dropped to 85-68 trillion SHIB, which represents a 0-25% decrease from the previous day. In spite of the price reduction, user activity is not declining, as evidenced by the 11% increase in active addresses at the same time. Much bigger outflows took precedence over the top 10 inflow transactions, which totaled 11.4 billion. Additionally, transaction counts are gradually increasing, indicating consistent network usage. It is evident how exchange flows and price performance diverge. Shiba Inu not being sold?  The charts suggest a bearish breakout on the one hand, with a chance that SHIB will move closer to $0.000011. On the other hand, outflows of this magnitude — 200 billion SHIB in a single day — rarely take place without the participation of… The post -200,607,300,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Who’s Buying SHIB? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu losing on all fronts Shiba Inu not being sold?  In recent months, Shiba Inu has undergone one of its most significant changes. On-chain data showed an astounding 200.6 billion SHIB net outflow from exchanges over the past day. This is a move that usually indicates accumulation by whales, or big investors, moving tokens into cold storage. The market is trying to determine whether this trend is a vote of confidence or a sign of impending volatility, as SHIB’s price action is testing critical support at the moment of this development. SHIB has been consolidating on the daily chart within a long-standing symmetrical formation, but the price dropped to about $0.00001207 yesterday. Shiba Inu losing on all fronts Throughout 2025, the asset has been positioned beneath important moving averages that have served as overhead resistance, such as the 50-day (orange) and 200-day (black). The substantial outflow indicates a different story — long-term accumulation, but technical weakness indicates the price may drop even more if selling pressure returns. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView When checking out metrics, exchange reserves dropped to 85-68 trillion SHIB, which represents a 0-25% decrease from the previous day. In spite of the price reduction, user activity is not declining, as evidenced by the 11% increase in active addresses at the same time. Much bigger outflows took precedence over the top 10 inflow transactions, which totaled 11.4 billion. Additionally, transaction counts are gradually increasing, indicating consistent network usage. It is evident how exchange flows and price performance diverge. Shiba Inu not being sold?  The charts suggest a bearish breakout on the one hand, with a chance that SHIB will move closer to $0.000011. On the other hand, outflows of this magnitude — 200 billion SHIB in a single day — rarely take place without the participation of…

-200,607,300,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Who’s Buying SHIB?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:49
  • Shiba Inu losing on all fronts
  • Shiba Inu not being sold? 

In recent months, Shiba Inu has undergone one of its most significant changes. On-chain data showed an astounding 200.6 billion SHIB net outflow from exchanges over the past day. This is a move that usually indicates accumulation by whales, or big investors, moving tokens into cold storage.

The market is trying to determine whether this trend is a vote of confidence or a sign of impending volatility, as SHIB’s price action is testing critical support at the moment of this development. SHIB has been consolidating on the daily chart within a long-standing symmetrical formation, but the price dropped to about $0.00001207 yesterday.

Shiba Inu losing on all fronts

Throughout 2025, the asset has been positioned beneath important moving averages that have served as overhead resistance, such as the 50-day (orange) and 200-day (black). The substantial outflow indicates a different story — long-term accumulation, but technical weakness indicates the price may drop even more if selling pressure returns.

SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

When checking out metrics, exchange reserves dropped to 85-68 trillion SHIB, which represents a 0-25% decrease from the previous day. In spite of the price reduction, user activity is not declining, as evidenced by the 11% increase in active addresses at the same time.

Much bigger outflows took precedence over the top 10 inflow transactions, which totaled 11.4 billion. Additionally, transaction counts are gradually increasing, indicating consistent network usage. It is evident how exchange flows and price performance diverge.

Shiba Inu not being sold? 

The charts suggest a bearish breakout on the one hand, with a chance that SHIB will move closer to $0.000011. On the other hand, outflows of this magnitude — 200 billion SHIB in a single day — rarely take place without the participation of institutions or whales. Such actions lessen sell-side liquidity right away and could lay the groundwork for a longer-term reversal.

The crucial question at hand is whether this accumulation represents defensive actions by whales shielding capital from additional volatility, or strategic positioning for a future rally. Even though SHIB is currently weak, a stronger recovery base may form if the current trend of declining exchange reserves continues.

As of right now, the market for SHIB is divided between strong accumulation signals and a weak price structure, this tension may soon be resolved with significant volatility.

Source: https://u.today/200607300000-shiba-inu-in-24-hours-whos-buying-shib

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
