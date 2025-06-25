Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$18.0132 million

PANews
2025/06/25 17:03
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2067-12.46%

PANews reported on June 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$18.0132 million. Among them:

The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$11.9224 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$2.2333 million;
The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$950,400, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$464,500;
The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$996,300, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$1,446,300.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:19
BNB Chain Weekly Report: Daily Active Users of BSC and opBNB Reach 2.27 Million and 1.79 Million, with 7-Day Trading Volume Reaching $43.08 Billion

BNB Chain Weekly Report: Daily Active Users of BSC and opBNB Reach 2.27 Million and 1.79 Million, with 7-Day Trading Volume Reaching $43.08 Billion

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the latest BNB Chain ecosystem report (July 24th to 30th), BSC and opBNB had average daily active users of 2.27 million and
Binance Coin
BNB$769.59-5.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:44
The bull market pauses, here are four key points for screening potential altcoins in 2025

The bull market pauses, here are four key points for screening potential altcoins in 2025

Author: The DeFi Investor Compiled by: Tim, PANews The crypto bull market is back, at least for the time being. The question is: Which altcoins will deliver outperformance? During the
SphereX
HERE$0.00048+35.97%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001981-7.51%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003937--%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:24

Trending News

More

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

BNB Chain Weekly Report: Daily Active Users of BSC and opBNB Reach 2.27 Million and 1.79 Million, with 7-Day Trading Volume Reaching $43.08 Billion

The bull market pauses, here are four key points for screening potential altcoins in 2025

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

Solana ETFs coming soon? Seven asset managers file amended S-1s with the SEC