Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 25 that Canadian Bitcoin technology company Matador Technologies announced that the company increased its holdings of 8.4 bitcoins at an average price of US$ 104,900 per bitcoin. The company and its equivalent assets currently hold a total of 77 bitcoins as part of its long-term Bitcoin treasury strategy.

