An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain, although many companies are buying Bitcoin, early Ethereum IC0 participants are selling a large amount of ETH. Among them, the address 0xe927 sold 4,000 ETH (about 9.7 million US dollars) in the past hour. This address obtained 100,000 ETH at a cost of 31,000 US dollars when Ethereum was created, and its current market value is about 243 million US dollars.

