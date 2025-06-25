zkLend announced the closure of the project and the remaining funds will be used to compensate users

PANews reported on June 25 that zkLend officially announced on the X platform that the team will gradually shut down the project. The team said that the recent security vulnerabilities have seriously affected user confidence, and the ZEND token has been delisted by major exchanges, resulting in limited liquidity and availability. The team decided to use the remaining $ 200,000 in funds to support the compensation fund for affected users and will continue to track the stolen funds. At the same time, zkLend will open source its audited code for further development by interested parties.

