2025-2026 NBA Preview: Central Division

2025/09/27 09:00
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 13: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 2025-2026 NBA season is less than a month away, so let’s get into some division previews.

Today, it’s the Central Division.

Chicago Bulls

They kept Josh Giddey around at $100 million over four years, but never solved their most urgent problem: Where the heck is this team going?

Once again, the Bulls enter a new season as the most unserious, and least ambitious, team in the NBA, deciding yet again that the middle is a fine place to be in, which has frustrated their fan base for over half a decade.

For an organization that seems intent on trying to win between 39 and 42 games, you have to wonder what this means for Coby White, who will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. Will he wish to flee from this uninspiring situation? If so, the Bulls have no way to retain him.

Cleveland Cavaliers

After a disappointing exit in the playoffs last season, the Cavs rightfully stayed together, not panicking, and will run it back in hopes of making a title push in 2026.

They did lose Ty Jerome, but solved that problem by flipping seldom-used forward Isaac Okoro to the Bulls for Lonzo Ball, and just recently they strengthened their front-line by signing Thomas Bryant.

This Cavs team is dangerous, deep, extremely talented, and can even bank on further development by Evan Mobley to the point where their pathway towards the Finals might be the most open it’ll ever be.

Detroit Pistons

Everyone loved the Pistons story last season, because what’s not to love? Just a year after one of the worst seasons in franchise history – if not the worst – the Pistons made it to the playoffs.

Similar reason for optimism exist this year, especially with the return of Jaden Ivey, who the team is hoping will stay healthy, and form dynamic offensive production in the backcourt with Cade Cunningham.

Do note that the Pistons have a small army of young players still finding their way. If this team is to stay at roughly the same level as last year, that wouldn’t necessarily be the worst thing in the world, assuming more development minutes are given to Ron Holland, and Ausar Thompson.

Indiana Pacers

It’s always difficult for a franchise to be without their best player for a whole year – which seems to be the expectation in regards to Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered an Achilles tear in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The organization must now pick a direction. Do they just try to win as many games as possible, and hope to make the postseason, or will they instead lean more on the youth, and go into the season with an added focus on development?

Whichever path they choose, it’s all about strengthening the team for the return of Haliburton, with the idea of making them ready for another Finals push a year or two from now.

Milwaukee Bucks

There’s a philosophy in Milwaukee, which is difficult to argue against: As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is in a Bucks uniform, they have a shot at a title.

It’s not an unfair position to take, as the former MVP is in his prime and playing the most dominant ball he’s ever played. But that said, the Bucks haven’t exactly given him a ton of weapons.

They did secure the services of Myles Turner, which will cost them years of dead cap money as they waived-and-stretched the contract of Damian Lillard. And they still have Doc Rivers roaming the sidelines, which seems curious. This is all a long way of saying: If Antetokounmpo is to bring the Bucks back to the Finals, almost nothing is allowed to go wrong. The Bucks are operating with the slimmest of margins, maybe in the entire league.

Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mortenjensen/2025/09/26/2025-2026-nba-preview-central-division/

