2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship Final Roster Features Top Stars

2025/09/12
Athlete’s Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship 2025

Athletes Unlimited

On October 3, Athletes Unlimited will kick off the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship, bringing together 44 elite domestic and international players to compete for the sport’s top honor. The league recently rebranded as the AU Pro Volleyball Championship and announced Omaha, Nebraska, and Madison, Wisconsin as host cities, signaling an expanded focus on premier volleyball markets.

The roster includes talent from leading leagues worldwide, such as the U.S.’s LOVB and MLV, Brazil’s Superliga, and Turkey’s Sultanlar Ligi. The lineup features eight Olympians and 28 players with national team experience.

Matches will take place at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha (October 3–13) and Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison (October 23–November 2).

Key players include:

  • Olympic medalists making their AU debut: Micha Hancock, Jordan Thompson, Justine Wong-Orantes, and Natalia Zilio Pereira.
  • 2024 AU Pro Volleyball champion Brittany Abercrombie, returning to defend her title.
  • Additional Olympians: Lorenne Teixeira (Brazil), Manami Kojima (Japan), Natalia Valentin-Anderson (Puerto Rico), and Betty De La Cruz (Dominican Republic), winner of the 2022 AU Pro Volleyball Championship.
  • Players with local ties: Brooke Nuneviller, Wong-Orantes, and Valentin-Anderson in Nebraska; Sydney Hilley and Claire Chaussee in Madison.
  • Top U.S. stars and former All-Americans: Madi Bugg, Tori Dixon, Dani Drews, Skylar Fields, Serena Gray, Morgan Hentz, Claire Hoffman, and Molly McCage.
  • International standouts: Heydi Casanova (Cuba), Pornpun Guedpard (Thailand), and Piyanut Pannoy (Thailand).

Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship Broadcast Coverage and Championship Format

Athlete’s Unlimited Pro Volleyball Broadcast Schedule 2025

Athletes Unlimited

15 of the 24 matches will air exclusively on ESPN platforms, with the remaining contests available across over 70 global streaming and regional sports networks, including Gray Broadcast Sports Networks, AWSN, Swerve Sports, FanDuel Sports Network, Marquee Sports Network, MSG Networks, and NESN. Former Olympians Ci Michel (Great Britain, 2012) and Kevin Barnett (U.S., 2000 and 2004) will return as commentators.

“The depth of talent and our partnerships with leading broadcast networks allow fans to see world-class volleyball at its best,” said Cassidy Lichtman, Vice President of Volleyball for Athletes Unlimited.

The AU Pro Volleyball Championship employs Athletes Unlimited’s signature scoring system, where players earn points based on individual performance and team success. Team rosters are re-drafted weekly by the top four players on the leaderboard, and the season concludes with the individual holding the most points crowned as champion.

Athlete’s Unlimited Pro Volleyball Broadcast Schedule 2025

Athletes Unlimited

Athletes Unlimited, recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies, is guided by an Advisory Board that includes volleyball legend Karch Kiraly, basketball icon Sheryl Swoopes, softball stars Jessica Mendoza and Cat Osterman, U.S. soccer standout Abby Wambach, and entrepreneur and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jennnelson/2025/09/11/2025-au-pro-volleyball-championship-final-roster-features-top-stars/

