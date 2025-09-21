The post 2025 Ryder Cup Apparel And Merchandise Roundup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Penfold Golf 1927 Ryder Cup collection features U.S. and Europe Team Sunday bags. Penfold Golf The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played from September 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. As the preeminent team event in men’s professional golf, this biennial competition features 12-member teams from the United States and Europe competing in five match-play sessions across three days. The U.S. Team has lost 10 of the last 14 editions of the Ryder Cup dating back to 1995, including 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 two years ago in Rome. Like they do in celebration of The Masters, legacy and emerging golf brands like Ralph Lauren, Holderness & Bourne, Greyson, Penfold Golf and Devereux try to make a splash with Ryder Cup-themed apparel, merchandise and accessories. Here’s a few 2025 Ryder Cup apparel and merchandise highlights. Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket from Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren As the official outfitter for the U.S. Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup, not only is Ralph Lauren responsible for properly equipping captain Keegan Bradley, his staff and players for success between the ropes, the iconic American brand also released men’s and women’s commemorative collections in celebration of this year’s event. The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket ($598) is a red and navy satin jacket featuring a collage of golf Americana including the 1927 Trophy, Bethpage Black, NYC skyline, bald eagle, American flag, stars and stripes. Sugarloaf x Devereux Old Faithful Polo The Old Faithful polo pays homage to the 1994 USMNT home jersey. Sugarloaf x Devereaux Like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Ryder Cups of yesteryear, Sugarloaf and Devereaux have teamed up for a standout Ryder Cup collection that not only pays homage to this year’s golf event, but is also a nod… The post 2025 Ryder Cup Apparel And Merchandise Roundup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Penfold Golf 1927 Ryder Cup collection features U.S. and Europe Team Sunday bags. Penfold Golf The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played from September 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. As the preeminent team event in men’s professional golf, this biennial competition features 12-member teams from the United States and Europe competing in five match-play sessions across three days. The U.S. Team has lost 10 of the last 14 editions of the Ryder Cup dating back to 1995, including 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 two years ago in Rome. Like they do in celebration of The Masters, legacy and emerging golf brands like Ralph Lauren, Holderness & Bourne, Greyson, Penfold Golf and Devereux try to make a splash with Ryder Cup-themed apparel, merchandise and accessories. Here’s a few 2025 Ryder Cup apparel and merchandise highlights. Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket from Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren As the official outfitter for the U.S. Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup, not only is Ralph Lauren responsible for properly equipping captain Keegan Bradley, his staff and players for success between the ropes, the iconic American brand also released men’s and women’s commemorative collections in celebration of this year’s event. The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket ($598) is a red and navy satin jacket featuring a collage of golf Americana including the 1927 Trophy, Bethpage Black, NYC skyline, bald eagle, American flag, stars and stripes. Sugarloaf x Devereux Old Faithful Polo The Old Faithful polo pays homage to the 1994 USMNT home jersey. Sugarloaf x Devereaux Like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Ryder Cups of yesteryear, Sugarloaf and Devereaux have teamed up for a standout Ryder Cup collection that not only pays homage to this year’s golf event, but is also a nod…

2025 Ryder Cup Apparel And Merchandise Roundup

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 20:40
1
1$0.013379+128.34%
Union
U$0.013172-2.49%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04329-2.19%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3683+2.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-2.00%

The Penfold Golf 1927 Ryder Cup collection features U.S. and Europe Team Sunday bags.

Penfold Golf

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played from September 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.

As the preeminent team event in men’s professional golf, this biennial competition features 12-member teams from the United States and Europe competing in five match-play sessions across three days.

The U.S. Team has lost 10 of the last 14 editions of the Ryder Cup dating back to 1995, including 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 two years ago in Rome.

Like they do in celebration of The Masters, legacy and emerging golf brands like Ralph Lauren, Holderness & Bourne, Greyson, Penfold Golf and Devereux try to make a splash with Ryder Cup-themed apparel, merchandise and accessories.

Here’s a few 2025 Ryder Cup apparel and merchandise highlights.

Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket

The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket from Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren

As the official outfitter for the U.S. Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup, not only is Ralph Lauren responsible for properly equipping captain Keegan Bradley, his staff and players for success between the ropes, the iconic American brand also released men’s and women’s commemorative collections in celebration of this year’s event. The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket ($598) is a red and navy satin jacket featuring a collage of golf Americana including the 1927 Trophy, Bethpage Black, NYC skyline, bald eagle, American flag, stars and stripes.

Sugarloaf x Devereux Old Faithful Polo

The Old Faithful polo pays homage to the 1994 USMNT home jersey.

Sugarloaf x Devereaux

Like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Ryder Cups of yesteryear, Sugarloaf and Devereaux have teamed up for a standout Ryder Cup collection that not only pays homage to this year’s golf event, but is also a nod to the equally iconic 1994 U.S. men’s soccer home jersey. Part of the “It’s Coming Home With Us” collection, the Old Faithful Polo ($74) offers match-day intensity with a bold look and classic sports details whether you’re channeling your inner Scottie Scheffler or Alexi Lalas.

Penfold Golf Ryder Cup 1927 Sunday Bag

The Ryder Cup 1927 Collection from Penfold Golf features Sunday bags, backpacks, shoe bags and more.

Penfold Golf

In anticipation of its 100th anniversary—coincidentally also the Ryder Cup’s—in 2027, Penfold Golf released its 1927 Ryder Cup Collection featuring Sunday bags, backpacks, shoe bags, headcovers and ball markers. Everything but the ball markers are part of Penfold’s British Millerain partnership featuring the brand’s iconic waxed canvas. Available in both U.S. and European Team colorways, the Ryder Cup 1927 Sunday Bag ($295) is sleek, durable and stylish.

Del Campo Ryder Cup Socks

Del Campo’s Ryder Cup collection offers socks for U.S. and Europe Team fans.

Del Campo

Golf’s most popular and playful socks are gearing up for the 2025 Ryder Cup with an officially licensed collection celebrating “the rivalry, the traditions and the fans who yell at putts.” Whether you’re supporting the U.S. or Europe, there’s a pair for your feet with each ($22) featuring the Ryder Cup trophy and either the stars and stripes of the U.S. or stars and bars of Europe. An athletic fit with a cushioned heel and toe keep you comfortable on and off the course.

Swag Golf 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Staff Golf Bag

Swag Golf is making its Ryder Cup debut as the official bag partner of the 2025 U.S. Team.

Swag Golf

Swag Golf is making its Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black and what a debut it will be. As the official bag partner of the U.S. Team, the company known for its bold and edgy accessories is sure to draw a lot of eyeballs with this über-patriotic U.S. Team Staff Golf Bag ($600). Designed in conjunction with U.S. Team captain Keegan Bradley, this Vessel Prime 2.0 Staff bag of premium materials and patent leather features intricate embroidery and nods to American history like Mount Rushmore and the Presidential Seal.

Holderness & Bourne Ryder Cup Heathered Wallace Sweater

The 2025 Ryder Cup Heathered Navy Wallace Sweater is made from 100% Egyptian cotton fabric.

Holderness & Bourne

A relative of The Ward, the brand’s classic jacquard-knit crewneck sweater, the 2025 Ryder Cup Heathered Navy Wallace Sweater ($245) is made from 100% Egyptian cotton fabric. Featuring ribbed side panels for a sleak, modern look, this sweater boasts an elevated style while keeping wearers warm. A banded hem and cuffs and no drawstrings give it a streamlined design as the renowned gold 1927 Trophy pops on this navy piece.

Ahead 2025 Ryder Cup I Love NY Rope Hat

Ahead pays homage to the Big Apple’s iconic marketing campaign and slogan used since the 1970s.

Ahead

The Ahead 2025 Ryder Cup I Love NY Rope Hat ($40) not only celebrates the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup, but pays homage to the iconic graphic designed by Milton Glaser that’s served as a marketing logo and slogan for New York City since the 1970s. Ahead Headwear adds to its offerings of officially licensed products to go along with its Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and TGL collections with a Ryder Cup collection including the I Love NY Rope Hat, a bucket hat, performance hats, mesh hats and more in white, navy and red.

G/Fore 2025 Ryder Cup City Skyline Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

The G/Fore Ryder Cup City Skyline T-Shirt includes a new addition to the iconic Manhattan skyline.

G/Fore

The Empire State Building. The Chrysler Building. The Ryder Cup? Even though the 2025 Ryder Cup is being played nearly 40 miles from Manhattan at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y, that doesn’t mean the Big Apple doesn’t play a part in its celebrations. The G/Fore 2025 Ryder Cup City Skyline T-Shirt ($76) features New York City’s skyline with a new addition: the 1927 Trophy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaellore/2025/09/21/2025-ryder-cup-apparel-and-merchandise-roundup/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Partager
REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0.013269-5.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017419-2.27%
FUND
FUND$0.01806-15.96%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
Partager
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

TLDR Tesla received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona with safety drivers, expanding beyond its Austin pilot program Stock rose 2.21% to $426.07 following the Arizona testing announcement Vehicle deliveries are down year over year, but energy storage business shows strong margins around 30% Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for stability after [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Oasis
ROSE$0.03019+0.09%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/21 20:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Data: BNB Chain has generated over $350 million in fee revenue in the third quarter of this year