2025 Ryder Cup Apparel And Merchandise Roundup

The Penfold Golf 1927 Ryder Cup collection features U.S. and Europe Team Sunday bags. Penfold Golf

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played from September 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.

As the preeminent team event in men’s professional golf, this biennial competition features 12-member teams from the United States and Europe competing in five match-play sessions across three days.

The U.S. Team has lost 10 of the last 14 editions of the Ryder Cup dating back to 1995, including 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 two years ago in Rome.

Like they do in celebration of The Masters, legacy and emerging golf brands like Ralph Lauren, Holderness & Bourne, Greyson, Penfold Golf and Devereux try to make a splash with Ryder Cup-themed apparel, merchandise and accessories.

Here’s a few 2025 Ryder Cup apparel and merchandise highlights.

Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket

The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket from Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren

As the official outfitter for the U.S. Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup, not only is Ralph Lauren responsible for properly equipping captain Keegan Bradley, his staff and players for success between the ropes, the iconic American brand also released men’s and women’s commemorative collections in celebration of this year’s event. The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket ($598) is a red and navy satin jacket featuring a collage of golf Americana including the 1927 Trophy, Bethpage Black, NYC skyline, bald eagle, American flag, stars and stripes.

Sugarloaf x Devereux Old Faithful Polo

The Old Faithful polo pays homage to the 1994 USMNT home jersey. Sugarloaf x Devereaux

Like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Ryder Cups of yesteryear, Sugarloaf and Devereaux have teamed up for a standout Ryder Cup collection that not only pays homage to this year’s golf event, but is also a nod to the equally iconic 1994 U.S. men’s soccer home jersey. Part of the “It’s Coming Home With Us” collection, the Old Faithful Polo ($74) offers match-day intensity with a bold look and classic sports details whether you’re channeling your inner Scottie Scheffler or Alexi Lalas.

Penfold Golf Ryder Cup 1927 Sunday Bag

The Ryder Cup 1927 Collection from Penfold Golf features Sunday bags, backpacks, shoe bags and more. Penfold Golf

In anticipation of its 100th anniversary—coincidentally also the Ryder Cup’s—in 2027, Penfold Golf released its 1927 Ryder Cup Collection featuring Sunday bags, backpacks, shoe bags, headcovers and ball markers. Everything but the ball markers are part of Penfold’s British Millerain partnership featuring the brand’s iconic waxed canvas. Available in both U.S. and European Team colorways, the Ryder Cup 1927 Sunday Bag ($295) is sleek, durable and stylish.

Del Campo Ryder Cup Socks

Del Campo’s Ryder Cup collection offers socks for U.S. and Europe Team fans. Del Campo

Golf’s most popular and playful socks are gearing up for the 2025 Ryder Cup with an officially licensed collection celebrating “the rivalry, the traditions and the fans who yell at putts.” Whether you’re supporting the U.S. or Europe, there’s a pair for your feet with each ($22) featuring the Ryder Cup trophy and either the stars and stripes of the U.S. or stars and bars of Europe. An athletic fit with a cushioned heel and toe keep you comfortable on and off the course.

Swag Golf 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Staff Golf Bag

Swag Golf is making its Ryder Cup debut as the official bag partner of the 2025 U.S. Team. Swag Golf

Swag Golf is making its Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black and what a debut it will be. As the official bag partner of the U.S. Team, the company known for its bold and edgy accessories is sure to draw a lot of eyeballs with this über-patriotic U.S. Team Staff Golf Bag ($600). Designed in conjunction with U.S. Team captain Keegan Bradley, this Vessel Prime 2.0 Staff bag of premium materials and patent leather features intricate embroidery and nods to American history like Mount Rushmore and the Presidential Seal.

Holderness & Bourne Ryder Cup Heathered Wallace Sweater

The 2025 Ryder Cup Heathered Navy Wallace Sweater is made from 100% Egyptian cotton fabric. Holderness & Bourne

A relative of The Ward, the brand’s classic jacquard-knit crewneck sweater, the 2025 Ryder Cup Heathered Navy Wallace Sweater ($245) is made from 100% Egyptian cotton fabric. Featuring ribbed side panels for a sleak, modern look, this sweater boasts an elevated style while keeping wearers warm. A banded hem and cuffs and no drawstrings give it a streamlined design as the renowned gold 1927 Trophy pops on this navy piece.

Ahead 2025 Ryder Cup I Love NY Rope Hat

Ahead pays homage to the Big Apple’s iconic marketing campaign and slogan used since the 1970s. Ahead

The Ahead 2025 Ryder Cup I Love NY Rope Hat ($40) not only celebrates the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup, but pays homage to the iconic graphic designed by Milton Glaser that’s served as a marketing logo and slogan for New York City since the 1970s. Ahead Headwear adds to its offerings of officially licensed products to go along with its Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and TGL collections with a Ryder Cup collection including the I Love NY Rope Hat, a bucket hat, performance hats, mesh hats and more in white, navy and red.

G/Fore 2025 Ryder Cup City Skyline Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

The G/Fore Ryder Cup City Skyline T-Shirt includes a new addition to the iconic Manhattan skyline. G/Fore

The Empire State Building. The Chrysler Building. The Ryder Cup? Even though the 2025 Ryder Cup is being played nearly 40 miles from Manhattan at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y, that doesn’t mean the Big Apple doesn’t play a part in its celebrations. The G/Fore 2025 Ryder Cup City Skyline T-Shirt ($76) features New York City’s skyline with a new addition: the 1927 Trophy.