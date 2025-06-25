Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: As of May, the cumulative net capital inflow of Hong Kong Stock Connect exceeded HK$4.35 trillion

PANews
2025/06/25 21:57
LayerNet
NET$0.00011238+13.51%

PANews reported on June 25 that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission released its 2024-2025 fiscal year report, pointing out that as of May, the cumulative net capital inflow of Hong Kong Stock Connect exceeded 4.35 trillion yuan, and the proportion of southbound transactions in Hong Kong's market turnover reached 22.5%, reflecting the continued deepening of interconnection between mainland China and Hong Kong. The report pointed out that thanks to the reform measures introduced last year, the listing of new stocks and the rebound in secondary market trading have made Hong Kong once again a top global fundraising platform. The tokenization of virtual assets and securities has accelerated in the past year, driving Hong Kong towards the goal of becoming a future financial hub. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission released the "ASPIRe" roadmap at the beginning of this year, aiming to promote the development of Hong Kong's virtual asset ecosystem, and subsequently allowed two virtual asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be pledged. At the same time, the total market value of the six virtual asset spot ETFs listed in Hong Kong has increased by 95% since their launch in April last year, and the average daily trading volume has also increased by 16%. In terms of virtual asset trading platforms, the Securities and Futures Commission has issued licenses to a total of 11 institutions.

