Analyst: 10-year Treasury yield unlikely to fall below 4%

PANews June 25 news, TS Lombard's Daniel von Ahlen and Adrea Cicione wrote that the additional return that investors require for holding longer-term U.S. Treasuries, namely the term premium, has not changed much recently. This stability suggests that the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is unlikely to fall below 4% because "without a substantial compression of the risk premium, there is limited room for yields to fall further." They said that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to lower interest rates below 3% in the next easing cycle, which will further support high yields.

