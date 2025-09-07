20,311,173 SHIB Burn Shakes Up Network With Massive Key Index Surge

20.3 million SHIB dissolved from supply

SHIB price crashes following Bitcoin drawdown

The Shiba Inu community continues to gradually diminish the circulating SHIB supply by conducting regular burns. According to fresh data shared by the Shibburn portal, over the past week, a significant portion of these meme coins has been pushed out of circulation for good.

Meanwhile, over the past day, the SHIB price has displayed a mild decline after failing to continue the 1.9% rise on Friday.

You Might Also Like

20.3 million SHIB dissolved from supply

In a recent tweet, the aforementioned blockchain tracker revealed that over the past seven days, the Shiba Inu community has managed to dispose of a substantial meme coin batch as 20,311,173 SHIB were transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses.

This helped to drive the weekly burn rate by 43.66%, while the daily one has gone down by 97.15% due to a very small amount of SHIB burned over the past 24 hours. Since last morning, the community has so far managed to burn 69,808 SHIB.

SHIB price crashes following Bitcoin drawdown

In the meantime, the price of the prominent meme-themed asset, SHIB, has dropped mildly, losing 1.67% today. This price decline was likely triggered by Bitcoin’s drawdown as BTC sharply fell by 2.4% on Friday, losing the $113,250 mark and landing at $110,560. It has been moving in that price range so far. The decline happened in a single mammoth red candle on an hourly chart.

SHIB’s price fall, also marked by a huge red candle, followed a similar rise of 3.83% as the meme coin strove to surpass the $0.00001248 resistance level. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001225.