Lootbase is launched, supporting high-leverage mobile crypto trading

PANews reported on June 25 that the Lootbase app, which supports the use of Hyperliquid on mobile phones, is now available on iOS and Android platforms, supporting users to trade contracts and spot through mobile phones, and will soon launch event and stock trading. Users can easily top up through Apple Pay, bank cards, cryptocurrencies and other methods, and transaction security is guaranteed by Privy. In addition, Lootbase allows users to use Hyperliquid to trade cryptocurrencies and popular meme coins on mobile phones with a maximum leverage of 40 times, and can get help through iMessage.

