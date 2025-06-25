Ledger Live rolls out MEV-optimized ETH Yields in Chorus One tie-up

Two of crypto’s most trusted names just made Ethereum staking simpler and potentially more rewarding. By embedding MEV Max directly into Ledger Live, they’re cutting out the inefficiencies that plague traditional staking setups.

According to a June 25 press release shared with crypto.news, Ledger has integrated Chorus One’s MEV Max Vault into its Ledger Live platform, allowing users to stake Ethereum (ETH) with MEV-boosted rewards directly from their hardware wallets.

The move allows Ledger users to access Chorus One’s high-performance staking infrastructure natively through the “Earn” and “Discover” sections of the app. It eliminates the need for third-party dashboards or manual delegation, wrapping staking, MEV extraction, and security into a single interface.

For Ledger’s millions of users, it’s a frictionless upgrade that could shift how retail investors approach Ethereum staking.

Does this integration change the staking game?

For years, Ethereum staking has been a trade-off between convenience and optimization. Solo stakers chase MEV rewards through complex setups, while retail investors settle for basic yields from centralized platforms.

Ledger and Chorus One’s integration disrupts that dichotomy by merging institutional-grade strategies with retail-friendly access, all without compromising self-custody.

Per the statement, Chorus One’s MEV Max combines advanced infrastructure with proprietary research to maximize validator rewards. The system optimizes block proposals through close collaboration with Ethereum block builders, strategically selecting transactions to enhance staker returns.

This approach has already delivered notable results, including two blocks this year yielding 159.9 ETH and 134 ETH, respectively, significantly outperforming typical staking rewards.

The mechanics are straightforward but powerful. Users stake ETH through Ledger Live’s interface, and Chorus One’s validators bundle transactions to maximize MEV opportunities while sharing profits with stakers.

As more users participate, the growing total value locked increases the pool’s block proposal frequency, creating a network effect where larger stakes can lead to more consistent rewards. Importantly, all this occurs without requiring users to manage validators or understand MEV complexities.

The current integration is merely phase one. According to the release, Ledger and Chorus One are already exploring looped staking and osETH minting. osETH is a liquid staking token enabling re-staking and DeFi participation without unlocking ETH.

