Bitcoin 2025 Attendees Set World Record for Most Bitcoin Transactions in a Single Day

Incrypted
2025/06/11 19:31
  • More than 4,187 Bitcoin payments were recorded over eight hours at the Bitcoin 2025 conference.
  • Event participants set a world record for the most Bitcoin point-of-sale transactions in that time span.
  • They used Bolt Cards and the Lightning Network to make purchases.

At the Bitcoin 2025 conference, held from May 27 to 29 in Las Vegas, a Guinness World Record was set for the highest number of Bitcoin point-of-sale transactions within eight hours. A total of 4,187 Bitcoin payments were made on May 28.

Event organizers told Incrypted that purchases at various on-site vendors were made using Bolt Cards and the Lightning Network. Attendees could buy items at the official Bitcoin Magazine store, as well as food, drinks, and other merchandise.

BTC Inc’s Chief Financial Officer Didier Lewis stated:

It is worth noting that Bitcoin 2025 brought together over 35,000 attendees and 500 speakers. The organizers emphasized that such initiatives not only promote the use of Bitcoin but also demonstrate its effectiveness as a medium of exchange.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Letsbonk.Fun generated approximately $37.38 million in revenue in July, surpassing all other Solana memecoin launch platforms.

Letsbonk.Fun generated approximately $37.38 million in revenue in July, surpassing all other Solana memecoin launch platforms.

According to PANews on August 1, SolanaFloor cited Blockworks data showing that Letsbonk.Fun surpassed all other Solana Memecoin launch platforms, including pump.fun, in monthly revenue for the first time. Letsbonk.Fun's
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.01572-24.02%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002817-10.14%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0.03979-9.15%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011435-1.03%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000126-0.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:08
Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals. The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0973-3.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.15555-3.69%
Aixbt
AIXBT$0.1217-7.45%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2224-9.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 18:39
Coinbase Legal Director: FDIC Still Trying to "Stop" Public Crypto Debanking Documents

Coinbase Legal Director: FDIC Still Trying to "Stop" Public Crypto Debanking Documents

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Decrypt, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal revealed that the exchange has filed a motion in federal court accusing the Federal Deposit
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22111-3.49%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:36

Trending News

More

Letsbonk.Fun generated approximately $37.38 million in revenue in July, surpassing all other Solana memecoin launch platforms.

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

Coinbase Legal Director: FDIC Still Trying to "Stop" Public Crypto Debanking Documents

Trump: If Powell doesn't cut rates, the Board of Governors should take control

A whale withdrew 14,520 ETH worth $53 million from the exchange in the past 9 hours.