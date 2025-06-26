Morpho and Gelato launch simple loans using crypto as collateral

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 04:18
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.6634-10.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001987-7.49%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271--%

Users across several blockchains can now take non-custodial, crypto-backed loans in just days, the two firms claim.

DeFi is racing to close the usability gap with traditional platforms. On Wednesday, June 25, Web3 cloud firm Gelato and Defi lending protocol Morpho announced the launch of embedded crypto-backed loans. According to the two firms, the platform would be as easy to use as a banking app.

Paul Frambot, CEO of Morpho Labs, said that the partnership will make DeFi self-custodial crypto loans more accessible than before. He explained that users can borrow the USDC stablecoin by using crypto assets, including Bitcoin, as collateral.

Crypto loans won’t require credit checks

According to Morpho and Gelato, these loans are meant for both retail and institutional users. The platform will include features such as one-click borrowing with collateral, as well as wallet creation with social logins. At the same time, borrowing will not require credit checks.

Morpho’s non-custodial loans are available on Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Scroll, and will soon be available on the Katana blockchain. The two teams also stated that they would add support for more blockchains in the future.

Crypto-collateralized loans are an attractive way for holders to leverage their digital assets. They enable users to get liquidity from their crypto without having to sell. Moreover, some traders use crypto loans as leverage instruments to seek more upside in trading.

Still, there are risks involved in crypto lending, both for users and platforms. For instance, a sharp drop in crypto prices could render a platform’s collateral insufficient to back outstanding loans, potentially leading to a collapse.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,074.26-2.97%
U Coin
U$0.01093-1.70%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:19
Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

PANews reported on August 1st that Matrixport's latest investment research report indicates that the core catalyst for a new round of Bitcoin appreciation is emerging. Despite a flurry of positive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:58

Trending News

More

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy