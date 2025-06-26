FHFA Head Bill Pulte Orders Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac To Consider Crypto As Mortgage Asset

CryptoNews
2025/06/26 08:12
Bitcoin
BTC$115 129,55-2,89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018666-10,02%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,107-10,53%
American Coin
USA$0,0000009077-9,54%
VisionGame
VISION$0,000278-19,37%

U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte has ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider ways cryptocurrencies may be used in mortgage risk assessments, a Wednesday order from the FHFA reveals.

FHFA To Consider Crypto As Mortgage Asset, Bill Pulte Says

According to a June 25 X post from Pulte, the two government-sponsored enterprises will prepare a proposal considering “cryptocurrency as an asset for reserves in their respective single-family mortgage loan risk assessments” without first being converted to U.S. dollars.

However, only cryptocurrencies stored on a U.S.-regulated centralized exchange would be considered by the government agency.

“After significant studying, and in keeping with President Trump’s vision to make the United States the crypto capital of the world, today I ordered the Great Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare their businesses to count cryptocurrency as an asset for a mortgage,” Pulte said.

“Today is a historic day in the cryptocurrency industry and the mortgage industry, whereby Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are now positioned to involve Cryptocurrencies in Mortgages,” he added. “Thank you President Trump for making the USA the crypto capital of the world!”

Crypto Advocates Celebrate Mainstream Adoption Win

Following the news, several key players across the digital asset industry celebrated the FHFA’s latest move.

Strategy founder Michael Saylor took to social media to praise Pulte’s decision, calling it a “defining moment for institutional BTC adoption and collateral recognition.”

“A truly historic day,” Saylor said. “The U.S. mortgage industry leads—and the global banking system will follow.”

Blockchain real estate company Propy also hailed the FHFA’s crypto consideration, labeling it a “huge step forward for crypto adoption in real estate.”

“Regulators are moving,” a Wednesday afternoon X post from Propy’s official account reads. “Markets are watching.”

With over 55 million Americans owning digital assets, it may only be a matter of time before crypto begins to play a mainstream role in unlocking access to homeownership.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Bitcoin
BTC$115 074,26-2,97%
U Coin
U$0,01093-1,70%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:19
Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

PANews reported on August 1st that Matrixport's latest investment research report indicates that the core catalyst for a new round of Bitcoin appreciation is emerging. Despite a flurry of positive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:58

Trending News

More

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy